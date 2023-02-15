Tripura elections: Campaigning ends with colourful rallies, roadshows

Election campaigning came to a halt in Tripura on Tuesday evening, 48 hours before the state goes to polls on February 16, leading to the imposition of security restrictions across the state.

In the last leg of the campaign, Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha held a roadshow at Town Bardowali, his Assembly constituency, and a door-to-door campaign, sharing campaign flyers and seeking votes in his favour. His campaign came amidst Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressing confidence that the BJP would cross the majority mark before noon on March 2, the counting day.

The BJP campaign in Tripura saw a slew of star campaigners, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, party president J P Nadda, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Assam CM and North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) chief Himanta Biswa Sarma, visiting Tripura on different occasions.

PM Modi visited the state twice – within three days – and appealed to voters to cast a mandate in favour of a ‘double engine’ government and promised development in ‘trishakti’ sectors – awas, arogya and amdani (housing, healthcare and income) and appealed to electors to give a second term to the BJP’s “double engine” of sushashan or good governance.

Shah said BJP had ushered in positive change in people’s lives at the ground level, adding that the saffron party did not have any competition with any party across India for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He also exuded confidence in securing an absolute majority in Tripura and said the BJP sought a mandate from the people to continue development and build a ‘samriddha’ or prosperous Tripura in the next five years.

Meanwhile, the Opposition CPIM and its Left Front partners held rallies in all Assembly constituencies before the campaign hour ran out. Major rallies were held at Dhanpur, Sabroom, Belonia, Panisagar and Khowai constituencies, along with the rest of the seats where Left Front candidates are contesting, not to mention the seats where Congress candidates are in the fray. Joint processions of Congress and Communist party supporters were seen at the rallies, with many flaunting colourful balloons, ribbons and flags.

Among the seats set to witness a high-voltage contest, a bike and car rally was held at Mohanbhog village at Dhanpur, from where former chief minister Sarkar was elected for all four terms in the CMO. Sarkar is not contesting this time and a much younger 42-year-old Kaushik Chanda is in the fray in his stead.

At Sabroom, where CPIM state secretary Jitendra Chaudhury, the probable CM face for the Left-Congress partnership, is contesting, small rallies were held at Chotokhil, Amlighat and Madhabnagar villages.

Partha Ranjan Sarkar, the Left Front and Congress-supported Forward Bloc candidate at Badharghat Assembly constituency, held door-to-door campaigns, trying to galvanise electors in his favour, in the outskirts of Agartala city.

All Congress candidates held either roadshows or rallies in their areas, especially at Agartala where MLA Sudip Roy Barman joined a rally with Congress and CPIM supporters on board. MLA Ashish Kumar Saha was found heading a major rally at his seat, Town Bardowali as well, where he would be having a face-off with CM Saha.

The TIPRA Motha party, which has been holding a series of rallies in different parts of the state in the last few days, wrapped up its campaign trail on Tuesday. Motha supremo and royal scion Pradyot Kishore, who has been addressing these rallies despite his falling health, took to Twitter on Friday and wrote, “Done my duty! I hope people will realize all this effort was for them and not for my own interest! This was a tough fight and I hope I have fought a good fight even though I felt alone at times”.

On behalf of the Trinamool Congress, West Bengal Education Minister and senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Bratya Basu said the party is very organised before the polls this time. He added that the party did not have a proper organisational structure in the past due to which it could not do well despite support for TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee. However, Basu said, whether TMC would be chosen as the true alternative to BJP is “subject to discussion”.

Security curbs in place

As the 2023 Assembly elections campaign drew to a close at 4 pm Tuesday evening, poll-bound Tripura came under a set of security restrictions. As per Election Commission guidelines, Section 144 will be in force in the state from 10 pm to 6 am for the next two days and over 250 naka points have been set up to prevent unlawful movement in the last leg of preparations.

While the international border with Bangladesh was sealed and vigil heightened, inter-state boundaries with Assam and Mizoram were also sealed by Tuesday. Different contraband items, including cash, drugs, gold and freebies worth Rs 44 crore, were seized till now, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Kiran Dinkarrao Gitte told the media recently.

As per guidelines, all campaigns via public meetings, mass rallies and processions have ended. Strict vigil is being maintained in the state to make sure no unscrupulous elements engage in unduly influencing electors by distributing cash and doles.

Restrictions under Section 144 of the CrPC were imposed on the assembly of five or more people with or without weapons like lathis, sticks, iron rods, bamboo, stones or any weaponisable items, holding any public meeting, rally or public address with or without the use of loudspeakers etc.

Restrictions were also imposed on the movement of two or more motorcycles or cars moving together in any area.

However, the Election Commission has allowed door-to-door visits, provided that five or more persons including the candidate do not show up anywhere or people in such permissible groups do not distribute cash or dole or intimidate or threaten voters. All visits will have to be carried out from 8 am to 6 pm.

All normal business and transactions in all markets and religious places can continue as usual, except for any gathering of political or criminal nature, the restrictions mandated, adding that the prohibitory order was not meant to disrupt the daily life of normal citizens and was only intended to ensure a free and fair poll process.