Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023
Tripura Election Result Live Updates: As exit polls predict a BJP win, all eyes on counting today

Tripura Assembly Election Result 2023 Live Updates: Exit polls say that BJP is set to retain power in the northeastern state and Congress has put up a dismal show. 

By: Express Web Desk
March 2, 2023 04:18 IST
Tripura Assembly Election Result 2023 Live Tripura Result 2023 Live: Voters show their inked fingers after casting their vote at a polling booth during the Tripura Assembly elections, in North Tripura district on Feb. 16, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Tripura Assembly Election Result 2023 News Live Updates: As counting of votes kicks off in Tripura today, all eyes are set on the northeastern state where the BJP has been pegged to return to power. Security has been tightened ahead of counting, and forces are carrying out mobile patrolling.

An aggregate of the four exit polls, whose results came in on Monday evening, indicates that the BJP, which bagged 36 seats in Tripura in 2018, may scrape past the halfway mark, winning 32 seats in the 60-member Assembly. The TIPRA Motha, led by royal scion Pradyot Debbarma, is predicted to get 13 seats. The Left, which fought for the first time in an “arrangement” with the Congress in the state, may have to contend with just 15 seats.

The BJP has contested 55 seats and allotted five seats to its alliance partner, the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura. The party’s main opponent is the Left Front-Congress alliance. Another key competitor is royal scion Pradyot Kishore’s TIPRA Motha party which swept the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council elections two years ago.

Live Blog

Follow this space for latest updates on the election results from Tripura

04:18 (IST)02 Mar 2023
More police checkpoints, mobile patrolling: Security tightened in Tripura

Security measures have been tightened in Tripura ahead of the counting of votes of the Legislative Assembly polls on March 2. The state police, Tripura State Rifles (TSR) and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have set up checkpoints across the state. Tripura went to polls on February 16 to elect all 60 members of the Legislative Assembly.

The security forces are carrying out mobile patrolling, especially in the evening and night, counter-insurgency operations and anti-narcotic drives. They are also strengthening border outposts with the help of the Border Security Force (BSF). A senior official of the state police anonymously told indianexpress.com that Director General of Police Amitabha Ranjan is personally taking stock of the situation, monitoring the nuances of preparedness and issuing instructions on a day-to-day basis to police chiefs in all the districts to ensure a peaceful counting process and post-counting situation. Read Full Report

04:13 (IST)02 Mar 2023
Stage set for Tripura poll results as BJP claims pole position

The stage is set for the counting of votes in the high-stakes Tripura Assembly polls, which will get underway from 8 am Thursday in 21 locations across the state amid tight security involving the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), Tripura State Rifles (TSR) and Tripura Police personnel.

The key contenders in the Tripura polls are the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its partner Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT), the Opposition Left Front and its ally Congress, and the TIPRA Motha party. In the 2018 Assembly polls, the BJP ended 25 years of consecutive Left Front rule to clinch a majority in the 60-member House. This time, with Chief Minister Manik Saha as its face the saffron party contested 55 seats on the plank of “sushashan” or good governance while the IPFT contested six seats. The CPI(M)-led Left Front contested from 47 seats,with the Congress fighting from the remaining 13 seats as part of their first-ever seat-sharing partnership in Tripura. In the past the CPI(M) and the Congress had been arch rivals with a bitter history of violence. The two parties however came together this time on the plank of “restoration of democracy and rule of law” in the state, alleging that the same was subverted on the BJP’s watch. Read Full Report

Tripura final turnout rises to 90%; women vote share higher than men

A day after Tripura went to the polls, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) on Friday put the latest figure of poll turnout at 89.95 per cent, including 2.19 per cent votes polled through postal ballots.

Voters queue up outside a polling booth in Agartala on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

“Since voters gathered in front of the polling stations before 4 pm (when polling officially ends), they had to be issued tokens and their votes had to be polled as per rules,” CEO Kiran Dinkarrao Gitte said.

He said while 81.10 per cent of initial poll turnout figures were received till 4 pm, polling was still going on in 125 polling stations during after-hours and in many of them, voting continued till 8 pm. (Read more)

If voted to power, Left-Congress will first implement old pension scheme: Prakash Karat in Tripura

Senior CPI(M) leader Prakash Karat said the reintroduction of the old pension scheme will be the first decision the Left-Congress alliance will take if it is voted to power in Tripura.

Tripra BJP government, Tripura government, Prakash Karat, Prakash Karat on Modi-Shah, Prakash Karat CPI(M), India news, Indian Express Prakash Karat addresses a press conference in Hyderabad. (PTI)

Addressing an election rally at Khayerpur in West Tripura district on Sunday, he said the new pension scheme was not implemented in Tripura as long as the Left Front government was in power in the state. “It was the BJP that introduced the new pension scheme in the state after coming to power in 2018,” he said. (Read more)

More autonomy for tribals, increased monetary assistance for farmers: BJP unveils manifesto for Tripura polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released its manifesto for the upcoming Tripura Assembly polls, promising increased autonomy for tribal communities in the state, and greater economic support to farmers.

BJP unveiled its manifesto for the upcoming Tripura polls on Thursday. (ANI)

Unveiling the document at a rally in Agartala, party president JP Nadda said the BJP’s sankalp patra (vision document or manifesto) was a symbol of the party’s commitment to the people of Tripura. “We will take Tripura on the path of DTH – development, transformation and harmony,” he said. (Read more)

First published on: 02-03-2023 at 04:11 IST
