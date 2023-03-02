Tripura Election Result Live Updates: As exit polls predict a BJP win, all eyes on counting today

Tripura Assembly Election Result 2023 News Live Updates: As counting of votes kicks off in Tripura today, all eyes are set on the northeastern state where the BJP has been pegged to return to power. Security has been tightened ahead of counting, and forces are carrying out mobile patrolling.
An aggregate of the four exit polls, whose results came in on Monday evening, indicates that the BJP, which bagged 36 seats in Tripura in 2018, may scrape past the halfway mark, winning 32 seats in the 60-member Assembly. The TIPRA Motha, led by royal scion Pradyot Debbarma, is predicted to get 13 seats. The Left, which fought for the first time in an “arrangement” with the Congress in the state, may have to contend with just 15 seats.
The BJP has contested 55 seats and allotted five seats to its alliance partner, the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura. The party’s main opponent is the Left Front-Congress alliance. Another key competitor is royal scion Pradyot Kishore’s TIPRA Motha party which swept the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council elections two years ago.
Security measures have been tightened in Tripura ahead of the counting of votes of the Legislative Assembly polls on March 2. The state police, Tripura State Rifles (TSR) and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have set up checkpoints across the state. Tripura went to polls on February 16 to elect all 60 members of the Legislative Assembly.
The security forces are carrying out mobile patrolling, especially in the evening and night, counter-insurgency operations and anti-narcotic drives. They are also strengthening border outposts with the help of the Border Security Force (BSF). A senior official of the state police anonymously told indianexpress.com that Director General of Police Amitabha Ranjan is personally taking stock of the situation, monitoring the nuances of preparedness and issuing instructions on a day-to-day basis to police chiefs in all the districts to ensure a peaceful counting process and post-counting situation. Read Full Report
The stage is set for the counting of votes in the high-stakes Tripura Assembly polls, which will get underway from 8 am Thursday in 21 locations across the state amid tight security involving the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), Tripura State Rifles (TSR) and Tripura Police personnel.
The key contenders in the Tripura polls are the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its partner Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT), the Opposition Left Front and its ally Congress, and the TIPRA Motha party. In the 2018 Assembly polls, the BJP ended 25 years of consecutive Left Front rule to clinch a majority in the 60-member House. This time, with Chief Minister Manik Saha as its face the saffron party contested 55 seats on the plank of “sushashan” or good governance while the IPFT contested six seats. The CPI(M)-led Left Front contested from 47 seats,with the Congress fighting from the remaining 13 seats as part of their first-ever seat-sharing partnership in Tripura. In the past the CPI(M) and the Congress had been arch rivals with a bitter history of violence. The two parties however came together this time on the plank of “restoration of democracy and rule of law” in the state, alleging that the same was subverted on the BJP’s watch. Read Full Report