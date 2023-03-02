Tripura Election Result Live Updates: As exit polls predict a BJP win, all eyes on counting today

Tripura Assembly Election Result 2023 News Live Updates: As counting of votes kicks off in Tripura today, all eyes are set on the northeastern state where the BJP has been pegged to return to power. Security has been tightened ahead of counting, and forces are carrying out mobile patrolling.

An aggregate of the four exit polls, whose results came in on Monday evening, indicates that the BJP, which bagged 36 seats in Tripura in 2018, may scrape past the halfway mark, winning 32 seats in the 60-member Assembly. The TIPRA Motha, led by royal scion Pradyot Debbarma, is predicted to get 13 seats. The Left, which fought for the first time in an “arrangement” with the Congress in the state, may have to contend with just 15 seats.

The BJP has contested 55 seats and allotted five seats to its alliance partner, the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura. The party’s main opponent is the Left Front-Congress alliance. Another key competitor is royal scion Pradyot Kishore’s TIPRA Motha party which swept the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council elections two years ago.