Tripura Assembly election results 2023: Check full list of winners

Tripura Election Result 2023: Two weeks after Tripura saw a stiff fight between the ruling BJP-IPFT alliance and the opposition Left Front and Congress, who have entered into a “seat-sharing” arrangement, all eyes are on the counting of votes today.
The exit polls, that came in on Monday, have predicted that the BJP will retain the northeastern state by surpassing the halfway mark, winning 32 seats in the 60-member Assembly. The TIPRA Motha, led by royal scion Pradyot Debbarma, which was believed widely to be the kingmaker of this election, is predicted to get 13 seats. The Left, which fought for the first time in an “arrangement” with the Congress in the state, may have to contend with just 15 seats.
Here’s the constituency-wise list of winners:
1. Simna –
2. Mohanpur: BJP – Ratan Lal Nath
3. Bamutia
4. Barjala
5. Khayerpur
6. Agartala
7. Ramnagar
8. Town Bordowali
9. Banamalipur
10. Majlishpur
11. Mandaibazar
12. Takarjala
13. Pratapgarh
14. Badharghat
15. Kamalasagar
16. Bishalgarh
17. Golaghati
18. Suryamaninagar
19. Charilam
20. Boxanagar
21. Nalchar
22. Sonamura
23. Dhanpur
24. Ramchandraghat
25. Khowai
26. Asharambari
27. Kalyanpur Pramodenagar
28. Teliamura
29. Krishnapur
30. Bagma
31. Radhakishorepur
32. Matarbari
33. Kakraban Salgarh
34. Rajnagar
35. Belonia
36. Santirbazar
37. Hrishyamukh
38. Jolaibari: Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura – Sukla Charan Noatia
39. Manu
40. Sabroom
41. Ampinagar
42. Amarpur
43. Karbook
44. Raima Valley
45. Kamalpur
46. Surma
47. Ambassa
48. Karmachhara
49. Chawmanu
50. Pabiachhara
51. Fatikroy
52. Chandipur
53. Kailashahar
54. Kadamtala Kurti
55. Bagbassa
56. Dharmanagar
57. Jubarajnagar
58. Panisagar
59. Pencharthal
60. Kanchanpur