Tripura: Congress writes to EC, alleges BJP accessed confidential government documents

The Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee Tuesday wrote to Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora alleging that the BJP accessed “confidential documents” from the office of the Chief Secretary. The party has demanded an inquiry into the incident.

Advertising

In the letter to the EC, Congress vice-president Tapas Dey said that the BJP memorandum submitted to the ECI on May 2 contained “a copy of a letter of the Returning Officer addressed to the Tripura Chief Secretary, representation by the Tripura Civil Service Association and Chief Secretary’s letter to the ECI.”

Follow LOK SABHA Elections LIVE UPDATES

A BJP delegation led by Defense Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had met CEC demanding the sacking of Tripura Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sriram Taranikanti alleging poll irregularities.

“The CEO sent a WhatsApp message asking all ROs and AROs to facilitate voters and workers of a particular political party, which is in gross violation of the RPA, 1951, MCC and all other relevant and applicable electoral laws”, the delegation informed ECI through a memorandum.

Advertising

The Congress said the saffron party was “not supposed” to have access to the letters written to the Chief Secretary and were provided to them in an “unauthorised manner.”

Denying the charges, BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya said his party felt the role of CEO was not impartial and therefore lodged a complaint with the EC. “We don’t leak any documents. This is the politics of Congress party,” Bhattacharya said.

Returning Officer of West Tripura constituency Sandeep Namdeo Mahatme was removed last week from election duty in the midst of allegations of widespread violence in the constituency.