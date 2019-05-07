Toggle Menu
Tripura: Congress writes to EC, alleges BJP accessed confidential government documentshttps://indianexpress.com/elections/tripura-congress-writes-to-ec-alleges-bjp-accessed-confidential-government-documents/

Tripura: Congress writes to EC, alleges BJP accessed confidential government documents

The Congress added that the saffron party was "not suppose" to have access to the letters written to the Chief Secretary and were provided to them in an "unauthorized manner."

SC asks Election Commission to decide on pending complaints against Modi, Shah by Congress
The Congress has written to Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

The Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee Tuesday wrote to Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora alleging that the BJP accessed “confidential documents” from the office of the Chief Secretary. The party has demanded an inquiry into the incident.

In the letter to the EC, Congress vice-president Tapas Dey said that the BJP memorandum submitted to the ECI on May 2 contained “a copy of a letter of the Returning Officer addressed to the Tripura Chief Secretary, representation by the Tripura Civil Service Association and Chief Secretary’s letter to the ECI.”

Follow LOK SABHA Elections LIVE UPDATES

A BJP delegation led by Defense Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had met CEC demanding the sacking of Tripura Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sriram Taranikanti alleging poll irregularities.

“The CEO sent a WhatsApp message asking all ROs and AROs to facilitate voters and workers of a particular political party, which is in gross violation of the RPA, 1951, MCC and all other relevant and applicable electoral laws”, the delegation informed ECI through a memorandum.

Advertising

The Congress said the saffron party was “not supposed” to have access to the letters written to the Chief Secretary and were provided to them in an “unauthorised manner.”

Denying the charges, BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya said his party felt the role of CEO was not impartial and therefore lodged a complaint with the EC. “We don’t leak any documents. This is the politics of Congress party,” Bhattacharya said.

Returning Officer of West Tripura constituency Sandeep Namdeo Mahatme was removed last week from election duty in the midst of allegations of widespread violence in the constituency.

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Unable to convince voters, Goa AAP candidate puts it in an affidavit: 'Will not join BJP, back their govt'
2 Trying to convince people to vote for education, health instead of Mandir-Masjid: Manish Sisodia
3 Punjab: In Malerkotla, Muslims say about Modi — ‘He doesn’t need us, we don’t need him’