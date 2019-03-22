Tripura Cong demands ‘unconditional apology’ from Biplab Deb over ‘unparliamentary’ words

Tripura Pradesh Congress on Friday demanded an unconditional public apology from Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb for calling Congress ‘sly fox’, ‘thief’ ‘satan’ and said his use of unparliamentary words showed his ignorance of decorum of dignified speech.

“….BJP’s Tripura Pradesh President and Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb used objectionable words like ‘broker’, ‘sly fox’ and ‘thief’ while speaking about the Congress party and return of former BJP Tripura vice president Subal Bhowmik to Congress……..we vehemently condemn these unparliamentary use of words from the honourable Chief Minister, which is most unbecoming of a leader of his stature”, a statement issued by the Pradesh Congress said this evening.

In his address to a gathering here a few days back, Chief Minister Deb called Congress leaders ‘traitors’, ‘band of satan’ and claimed they have come to eat the fruits of success in a Communist-free state. His comments came close to Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Tripura two days back.

The Congress party has challenged Deb to prove his allegations or offer an unconditional public apology to the party and Subal Bhowmik.

Subal Bhowmik had joined Congress on March 19, saying that he felt like he was a burden on the saffron party.

Subal Bhowmik (57) has been a Congress leader since late 1970s. He left Congress and formed his own party – Tripura Pragatisheel Grameen Congress in 2013. He blamed Congress central leadership for the party’s defeat in 2013 Tripura assembly polls and said that with the then Congress leadership at the helm of affairs, Congress would never come to power in Tripura in the next hundred years.

He joined BJP in 2014 and was named vice president of the party’s state committee. Earlier in 2008, Bhowmik contested and won from Sonamura assembly constituency on a Congress ticket.

The Congress statement said Biplab Deb’s government was formed by support from erstwhile Congress supporters who sought to dislodge CPI (M) led Left Front government.

“The Indian Constitution grants the right to free practice of political activities to everyone. However, as seen in several instances, BJP is intolerant to the individual rights and freedom of people and bursts out in frustration whenever anyone leaves their party. Mr Chief Minister seems to have forgotten that not long ago, his party swelled by defection of supporters to other political parties, who simply wished to get rid of the tyrant Left Front government”, the statement reads.

It also accused Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and former Chief Minister Manik Sarkar of being involved in an ‘unholy nexus’.

“We are rather pained to find out that the incumbent chief minister and former chief minister share an uncanny love and affection, which is often found to soften their criticism of each other. We find this ‘unholy nexus’ a dangerous trend for democracy and for the integrity of the holy legislative Assembly”, the statement added.