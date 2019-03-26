Congress company of Indians, BJP company of corporates: Tripura Cong retaliates to dynasty politics charges

Retaliating to BJP’s allegations of indulging in ‘dynasty politics’, Tripura Congress president Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debburman stated Tuesday that Congress is a company of Indians and BJP is the company of Adani, Ambani and big corporate magnates.

Pradesh Congress chief Debburman said, “People can’t be fooled for long. If Congress is a company, then Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the director of the company of corporate forces. Congress is the company of Indians but BJP has turned out to be the company of Adani, Ambani and other big corporates”.

Debburman’s comments came in the wake of the allegation from his uncle, who’s finance minister in the state’s BJP-IPFT government Jishnu Devvarman who alleged that Congress has turned into a company of the Nehru-Gandhi family.

Congress candidate Pragya Debburman said if voted to power, she would put scrapping Citizenship Amendment Bill and solving unemployment among her top priorities. “Under BJP rule, the country is heading towards a dangerous consequence. Incumbent BJP-IPFT government in Tripura has failed to usher in true development as well. India is now craving for Congress to be in power. Congress shall start move against all sorts of discriminations, narrow dogmas, regionalism and factionalism. If people choose me as their representative to the Parliament, I shall try to work for their betterment and true development”, Pragya Debburman told reporters.

Congress nominated Pragya as its candidate in East Tripura (ST reserved) constituency while former BJP vice president Subal Bhowmik was given a ticket for contesting from West Tripura seat.

Tripura has two Lok Sabha seats with 25,98,290 voters scheduled to exercise their adult franchise rights on April 11 and April 18 at West Tripura and East Tripura Lok Sabha constituencies respectively. Parliament elections would be held in the state in two phases this year.