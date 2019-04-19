Tripura Congress chief booked for slapping person inside police station

Tripura Congress president and royal scion Pradyot Kishore Debburman was booked late on Thursday night for slapping a person in police custody in Khowai district.

Advertising

The Tripura Police registered a suo mottu FIR against Pradyot at Khowai police station under Section 447, 352, 323, 506 of the Indian Penal Code. Partha Chakraborty, officer in-charge of Khowai police station, told reporters that they would serve a notice to appear for interrogation within 2-3 days. Evidence is being gathered, the official added.

The BJP accused Pradyot of taking the law into his own hands and termed him “dangerous”, after CCTV footage of him purportedly slapping a person went viral on social media.

Pradyot said he slapped one Mintu Debbarma, who allegedly attacked the convoy of sister and Congress candidate Pragya Debburman.

Advertising

“The Govt has filed IPC Sec 447 ( 3 months jail), Sec 352 ( 3 months jail), Sec 323 ( 1 yr jail), Sec 506 ( 2 years jail) for retaliating against the man who planned and tried seriously to attack my sister MK Pragya DB alongwith 30 Goons at Tulasikhar, Khowai. I will respond and so will the people who understand the emotions of a brother,” Pradyot said in a Facebook post.

Pradyot had earlier said he was ready to go to jail. “If they want to put me in jail, let them put me in jail. I shall not seek bail”, he told reporters.

Tripura Congress vice president Pijush Kanti Biswas clarified that Pradyot would suffer legal consequences if he was found guilty. He also questioned Tripura Police silence over a video footage in which BJP Lok Sabha candidate Pratima Bhowmik was purportedly seen issuing death threats to an IPS officer during the run-up to Lok Sabha polls.

Mintu allegedly attacked Pragya’s convoy while she was on her way back to Agartala from a public meeting at Tulashikhar in Khowai district, 65 Km from here. The attacker and handed over to police at Khowai station. Pragya is contesting from East Tripura (ST reserved) Lok Sabha constituency against sitting MP and CPI (M) leader Jitendra Chaudhury, BJP contestant Rebati Kumar Tripura and IPFT supremo NC Debbarma. The seat will go to polls on April 23.