Tripura Congress seeks action against BJP candidate for remarks on Balakot airstrike during campaigning

Tripura Congress has lodged a complaint against BJP’s Lok Sabha candidate Pratima Bhowmik for allegedly using remarks on Indian Army and Balakot Air Strike during electioneering. In a letter to Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sriram Taranikanti, state Congress vice-president Tapas Dey wrote that BJP’s West Tripura candidate used Indian Army and Balakot air strike incident in her election campaign speeches at Kalinagar village of West Tripura district on March 31.

“She has violated the model code of conduct and the instructions of the Election Commission of India in doing so. We are concerned that these statements would turn out to be counter-productive for the spirit and essence of democracy and are also a gross violation of the model code of conduct imposed by Election Commission of India,” Dey wrote in his letter to the CEO.

In a video which is doing the rounds on social media, Bhowmik was seen saying that surgical strike was done at Balakot in Pakistan, which resulted in Pakistan nationals blaming Modi for killing them. She termed opposition political parties as ‘shopkeepers of politics’ and said they demanded proof of the air strike at Balakot.

“They say proofs have to be given. You tell me, is there any need for proofs? They had to be killed, so they were killed (Thokna tha, Thok diya)”, she was heard saying in the video of her speech at Kalinagar village.

Congress claimed Bhowmik said Balakot air strike was a credit of Prime Minister Modi and thus politicised the achievements of Indian Army.

In an advisory issued in March, the Election Commission of India asked political parties to refrain from using poll propaganda involving the Indian Army and other defence services of the country. The advisory said that mention of historical incidents or wars are exempted from the ECI restrictions but any such incident can’t be used as credit of political parties during election campaigns.

BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya denied the charges of using Indian Army in electioneering and said mere mention of history was made in the candidate’s address. “Those who can’t tolerate praise of the Indian Army, are traitors and anti-nationals. People will give them a befitting reply in the Lok Sabha elections,” he further accused the opposition of politicising the issue for scoring brownie points ahead of the polls.

As many as 44 complaints were lodged by different political parties over violation of election code of conduct in Tripura so far. Three out of these are about using achievements of the Indian Army and other Indian defence services.

Tripura has two Lok Sabha seats which will undergo polling for Lok Sabha elections in two phases this year. West Tripura seat would undergo polling on April 11 and East Tripura (ST reserved) would undergo polling on April 18 across 3324 polling stations in total.