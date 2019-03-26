Tripura civil society supports Congress for LS polls over Citizenship Amendment Bill

Movement against Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016 (MACAB), an apolitical civil society of Tripura, has extended support to the Congress on the condition that if voted to power, it would scrap the controversial legislation.

MACAB chairperson and Tripura royal scion Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debburman, who is also president of Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee, told reporters in an interaction late Monday evening that all MACAB partners have agreed to support Congress in the general elections on a host of agenda. The agenda includes the scrapping of the Citizenship Amendment Bill, the inclusion of Kokborok (lingua franca of most of Tripura’s tribal communities) in 8th Schedule of the Constitution, direct funding for Tripura ADC etc.

Indigenous Nationalist Party of Twipra (INPT), IPFT-Tipraha, a breakaway faction of Tripura’s ruling alliance partner Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT), National Conference of Tripura (NCT), Joint Action Committee of Civil Societies (JACCS), Tripura United Indigenous Peoples Council (TUIPC), Tripura Peoples Front (TPF), Twipra Students Federation (TSF), Congress ST Department are the partners of MACAB.

Pradyot informed that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the civil society and Congress president Rahul Gandhi on March 11 this year for a joint struggle against the citizenship amendment bill.

“MACAB is a group of indigenous regional political parties, social organizations, students, professionals and they will all support Congress candidates in the Lok Sabha elections in Tripura,” Pradyot said in the presence of NCT, TUIPC, IPFT Tipraha leaders. He expressed confidence that Congress has excellent prospects of forming government at the Centre.

The Congress leader also said that BJP’s ruling alliance partner IPFT leaders are engaging in an informal interaction with his party over the Citizenship Bill. CPI (M) leaders are also in communication with him and have extended support, he added.