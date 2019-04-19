Toggle Menu
Tripura: 800 complaints filed over irregularities in LS polls, CEO warns of strict actionhttps://indianexpress.com/elections/tripura-ceo-action-complaints-irregularities-lok-sabha-elections-5684976/

Tripura: 800 complaints filed over irregularities in LS polls, CEO warns of strict action

Speaking to reporters in Agartala, the official said that 800 complaints were filed so far from different political parties and officials about irregularities in the poll process.

Tripura, tripura polls, lok sabha elections in tripura, bjp government, congress, left front, agartala, polls in agartala, tripura poll violence, poll violence, model code of conduct, election commission, second phase of elections, lok sabha elctions phase 1, lok sabha elections phase 2, election news, indian express
Voters stand in a queue in front of a polling station in Agartala during the first phase of Lok Sabha polls. (Express Photo)

Tripura Chief Electoral Officer Sriram Taranikanti said Friday that 800 complaints were filed across the state over irregularities and violence centring the ongoing Lok Sabha election process.

Speaking to reporters here this evening, the official said that 800 complaints were filed so far from different political parties and officials about irregularities in the poll process. However, video footages recorded by webcasting cameras installed in booths during polling hours on April 11 when West Tripura Lok Sabha seat underwent voting, are still being scrutinized.

“We shall scrutinize the video footages. We have found some irregularities in our scrutiny process till now. Further examination is in progress,” the official informed. He added that strict measures would be taken to ensure a free and fair election in the second phase of polls at East Tripura (ST reserved) constituency on April 23.

While 64 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) were deployed in Tripura as additional security arrangement, the state electoral authority requested for more central forces in the light of law and order deterioration admitted by the Election Commission.

Advertising

“We are expecting the additional central security forces to land anytime. They will be deployed. We have asked all officials to make sure strict actions are taken,” he said.

The official also warned miscreants against creating any law and order crisis before and during the Lok Sabha polls and said strict action would be taken if anyone tried to disturb the poll process. “Every voter has the right to cast their vote. Nobody should interfere with it. Strict action will be taken if anyone tries to disturb the poll process,” CEO Taranikanti said.

Meanwhile, two more police observers were appointed for overseeing law and order situation in the poll-bound East Tripura seat.

Tripura has got two Lok Sabha seats – West Tripura and East Tripura (ST reserved) constituency. While the former went to polls on April 11, polling for the latter was deferred from April 18 to April 23 by the Election Commission on security grounds.

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Congress, SP-BSP getting zero seats in first two phases of LS polls in UP: Yogi Adityanath
2 Lok Sabha polls 2019: President should condemn "Modi ki sena" reference by BJP leaders, says D Raja
3 If Indiraji is credited for 1971 Bangladesh war, why not Modi for the Pakistan air-strike: Rajnath Singh