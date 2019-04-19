Tripura: 800 complaints filed over irregularities in LS polls, CEO warns of strict action

Tripura Chief Electoral Officer Sriram Taranikanti said Friday that 800 complaints were filed across the state over irregularities and violence centring the ongoing Lok Sabha election process.

Speaking to reporters here this evening, the official said that 800 complaints were filed so far from different political parties and officials about irregularities in the poll process. However, video footages recorded by webcasting cameras installed in booths during polling hours on April 11 when West Tripura Lok Sabha seat underwent voting, are still being scrutinized.

“We shall scrutinize the video footages. We have found some irregularities in our scrutiny process till now. Further examination is in progress,” the official informed. He added that strict measures would be taken to ensure a free and fair election in the second phase of polls at East Tripura (ST reserved) constituency on April 23.

While 64 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) were deployed in Tripura as additional security arrangement, the state electoral authority requested for more central forces in the light of law and order deterioration admitted by the Election Commission.

“We are expecting the additional central security forces to land anytime. They will be deployed. We have asked all officials to make sure strict actions are taken,” he said.

The official also warned miscreants against creating any law and order crisis before and during the Lok Sabha polls and said strict action would be taken if anyone tried to disturb the poll process. “Every voter has the right to cast their vote. Nobody should interfere with it. Strict action will be taken if anyone tries to disturb the poll process,” CEO Taranikanti said.

Meanwhile, two more police observers were appointed for overseeing law and order situation in the poll-bound East Tripura seat.

Tripura has got two Lok Sabha seats – West Tripura and East Tripura (ST reserved) constituency. While the former went to polls on April 11, polling for the latter was deferred from April 18 to April 23 by the Election Commission on security grounds.