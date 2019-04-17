Tripura: BJP candidate served showcause notice for exceeding election expenditure

The East Tripura Returning Officer, overseeing the election in the state, on Wednesday served a showcause notice to BJP candidate Rebati Kumar Tripura for spending election funds beyond the fixed limit.

Rebati, who is contesting the Lok Sabha elections for the first time this year with a BJP ticket, exceeded the approved limit of election expenditure fixed for each candidate as Rs 70 lakh.

East Tripura Returning Officer and Dhalai District Magistrate (DM) Vikas Singh confirmed and said, “A notice was served to BJP candidate of East Tripura seat for spending election funds exceeding limit. He is expected to reply within the next two to three days.”

When asked about the notice, Rebati denied receiving any notice, however, he asked his election agent to collect the notice.

Reacting to the issue, BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya said that the complaint would not be a problem as the cost of different components used during the election campaign varies between districts. He added that the funds spent by Rebati were well within the amount approved by the concerned Returning Officer. However, rates might be different from the West Tripura constituency, owing to which varying rates occurred.

“Similar notices are being served to all political parties. When our candidate will reply to the said notice, I feel the problem will cease to exist. This is a minor issue,” Bhattacharya told reporters.

The East Tripura seat was scheduled to undergo polling on April 18 in the second phase of general elections this year. However, the Election Commission of India (ECI) deferred polling to April 23 on the grounds of security concerns and law and order deterioration.