Tripura: After CPI(M), Congress files petition against EC decision of repoll in 168 polling stations

After CPI(M), the Congress party has filed a petition in the Supreme Court’s Vacation Bench against Election Commission of India’s (ECI) decision to hold re-polling in 168 polling stations of West Tripura seat and pleaded for fresh election in the seat.

Tripura Congress president Pradyot Kishore Debburman Friday told indianexpress.com that the petition was filed in the apex court SC by former minister Jairam Ramesh and Abhishek Manu Singhvi.

“We have moved a specific complaint against ECI decision of repolls. The Returning Officer (RO) submitted a report saying polls were vitiated in 433 polling stations. How did the ECI finalize 168 polling stations for repoll? Have moved a petition with the Supreme Court on these grounds and have pleaded for fresh elections,” Debburman said.

Congress candidate for West Tripura constituency Subal Bhowmik told media that the ECI was informed about booth jamming and violence, due to which Congress election agents could not enter 900-1,000 polling stations out of the 1,679 which went to polls on April 11.

EC later deferred polling in East Tripura constituency from April 18 to April 23 on security grounds.

Earlier this month, opposition CPI (M) also alleged large-scale violence and poll vitiation on April 11 in Tripura and filed a petition with the apex court, mentioning the Chief Justice of India. However, the party later informed that the CJI said that the petition did not have merit for an ‘urgent hearing’ and laid it off for hearing in the normal course.