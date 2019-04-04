Scrap Triple Talaq Bill, send for review: Muslim women’s rights body in charter of demands ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the Muslim Mahila Samvidhan Hak Parishad has demanded that the Triple Talaq Bill in its present form be scrapped and sent to the Law Commission for review.

Releasing a charter of demands, the Parishad has urged all secular and democratic forces to come forward and adopt their list of demands.

“There is a need to strengthen laws by bringing Muslim women under its purview, instead of making special laws for them,” Razia Patel, one of the convenors of the Parishad, said.

The Parishad, which works for issues related with Muslim women and seeks their resolution through constitutional methods, in its manifesto said practices like polygamy, halala and female circumcision should be brought under broader gender justice law.

Criticising the Triple Talaq Bill in its present form, the manifesto stressed on the need to scrap the Bill and sent for a review to the Law Commission.

“We appeal to all (the people) to assess these parties based on their genuine support and intent to take these demands towards actions and accordingly decide to vote for them,” Patel, an educationist, told The Indian Express.

The manifesto also highlights the need for installing quick courts to ensure justice for Muslim women affected by communal riots at Gujarat, Muzaffarnagar and other places.

“There is a need to implement Justice Sachhar and Rangnath Mishra Committee recommendations to improve the participation of Muslim community in education, employment and other areas. The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which has been passed by the Lok Sabha and seeks to provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslims from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan, should also be repealed,” Patel said.

The Parishad has also sought resolution of the issues for Muslim women in the constitutional framework.

Several members of the Parishad, including Qudsia Anjum from Uttar Pradesh, Sabiha Hussain from Delhi,Tanveer Nasreen from West Bengal and Najama Shaikh from Maharashtra, were also present at the event.