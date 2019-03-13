Trinamool eyes national push with five states

In addition to announcing the TMC’s Lok Sabha candidate list for West Bengal, party chief Mamata Banerjee also announced candidates for some seats in Jharkhand, Assam, Odisha, Bihar and Andaman. She also said she wanted to campaign in Varanasi, as the “challenge is to remove Modi from power”.

Varanasi is presently Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s constituency.

The TMC chief was speaking at a press conference in her Kalighat residence after a meeting where TMC MPs, MLAs and district presidents were present.

“This election will be a challenging election. Our challenge is to remove Modi from power. They are dividing the country and destroying the Constitution. It is an undeclared emergency in the country. In the past five years, unemployment has risen, farmers committed suicides, atrocities have been conducted against Dalits and minorities across the country,” she said.

The chief minister also announced the names of Trinamool Congress candidates in Jamshedpur, Rajmahal and Ranchi in Jharkhand, Karimgunj, Silchar, Dhubri, Kokrajhar Barpeta Guwahati in Assam, Kisangunj and Maharajgunj in Bihar and Andaman. She also said TMC will contest a few seats in Odisha.

“We are a national party and therefore we will place candidates in other states. However, we have decided to put candidates in a few seats where our vote share will not harm opposition parties. We still believe that one-to-one candidates against BJP should be placed,” she said.

“I will campaign outside Bengal. I can even go and campaign in Varanasi if SP and BSP leaders invite me,” she added.

Meanwhile, Mamata asked the Election Commission to keep tabs on VIPs who, according to her, might bring cash into West Bengal through airways and railways.

“We have got reports that some VIPs and VVIPs will bring cash into the state through chartered flights and helicopters. They should not be allowed to bring cash here and distribute it among voters. I will ask the EC to keep a tab on them… We will also ask the poll panel to order the removal of central government advertisements…” she said.