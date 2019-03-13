Lok Sabha poll: Some old faces, some new, some surprises in the list of candidates

The Trinamool Congress has fielded 15 new faces for the Lok Sabha polls, replacing eight sitting MPs in the process. Including three sitting MPs, the candidate list has a total of five actors from the Bengali film industry.

The list also includes a minister, five sitting MLAs and a Rajya Sabha MP. State Panchayat Minister Subrata Mukherjee, who has been in politics for over 50 years, has been made a candidate from Bankura. “I have been in politics for a long time. Now, I will get the chance to leave my mark in national politics,” said Mukherjee.

TMC MLA Mohua Moitra, Congress MLAs Abu Taher Khan, Apurba Sarkar and Kanaia Lal Agarwal and GJM MLA Amar Singh Rai have been made candidates. While the three Congress MLAs joined TMC last year, Rai will soon join the ruling party.

The party’s Rajya Sabha MP Manas Bhunia has been fielded from Medinipur. The sitting MPs who have been left out of the list are Sugata Bose, Subrata Bakshi, Sandhya Roy, Uma Soren, Idris Ali, Partha Pratim Roy, Talas Pal and Tapas Mondal.

“They would help the party in organisational activities and back our candidates,” party chief Mamata Banerjee said after announcing the candidates.

The party has also fielded Moazzem Hossain from Malda Dakshin seat. In 2014, he had unsuccessfully contested from the same Lok Sabha seat.

The TMC is the first major political party in West Bengal to declare all its candidates. Earlier, the CPM had announced its candidates for two seats – Raiganj and Murshidabad.

Among those who were made a Lok Sabha candidate for the first time are Paresh Chandra Adhikari, Beerbaha Soren, Shyamal Santra, Mala Roy and Rupali Biswas. Tollywood actors Nusrat Jahan and Mimi Chakraborty were made candidates from Basirhat and Jadavpur respectively. Sitting MPs Dev, Shatabdi Roy and Moon Moon Sen are also in the list.