Trend of low turnout in Pune’s urban areas continue in Hadapsar

The trend of low voter turnout, which was witnessed in the Pune Lok Sabha constituency during the third phase of polling in Maharashtra, continued in the remaining urban areas of Pune, which went to polls on April 29 in the fourth phase of voting.

Part of the urban areas of Pune, the Hadapsar Assembly segment, which falls under the Shirur Lok Sabha constituency, went to polls on April 29. There are 4,87,699 registered voters in the Hadapsar Assembly segment, of whom 2,33,316 cast their votes, which is 47.84 per cent.

The Pune Lok Sabha constituency went to polls on April 23, recording a lacklustre turnout of 49.84 per cent. All the six Assembly segments in the constituency had low turnouts with the lowest being 46.41 per cent in the Vadgaonsheri Assembly segment followed by 46.94 per cent in Shivajinagar, 48.79 per cent in Pune Cantonment, 50.26 in Kothrud, 52.07 per cent in Parvati and 55.88 per cent in Kasbapeth.

Another urban area of Pune is the Khadakwasla Assembly segment, which is part of the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency. It also saw a low turnout of 53.20 per cent during polling on April 23. “The low turnout in the city was not expected after the efforts taken to enable more people to come out to exercise their right. There was a lot of public awareness campaigns urging people to vote. Despite that, the turnout is low, which is a cause of concern,” said Naval Kishor Ram, district collector and election officer.

While the actual number of votes cast is increasing in urban areas, the turnout is going down. The number of new voters registered in the electoral rolls show a significant increase, which, however, hasn’t translated to voters actually going out to cast their vote. In Hadapsar, around 96,000 new voters were added to the electoral rolls compared to 2014 but actual votes cast increased merely by 46,000, officials said.