Tracking benefit schemes, KALIA, Odisha: ‘A welcome relief, but not a solution’

Sudhakar Rout, 36, grows chillies and tomatoes on his one-acre farm in Kantabania village of Odisha’s Baleswar district and is a beneficiary of the state government’s Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) scheme, under which each farmer family is provided Rs 10,000 a year as assistance for cultivation.

According to Sudhakar, KALIA is a welcome “relief”, but not a solution to their problems. “If the government offers Rs 5,000 to the poor, why would I not take it? But my main problem is, I have no place to store my tomatoes. I have to sell them as quickly as possible, even if it is a distress price,” he says.

“I saw on TV (Congress president) Rahul Gandhi’s three recent speeches in Odisha. He promised to establish food processing units near farmers’ fields so that produce is not sold in distress. This proposal is truly helpful to me and some neighbours growing tomatoes, chillies, corn and mustard. KALIA does not have such provisions,” Sudhakar adds.

“I also heard Kejriwal speak in Bhubaneswar. He said why is Odisha, a power-producing state, selling electricity at Rs 5 per unit, when Delhi, which buys power from other states, offers electricity to consumers at Re 1 per unit. That is such a good question,” he adds.

Officials insist the scheme is not a remedy for all problems and should not be assessed in isolation. “Odisha is providing old-age pensions, free healthcare under Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana, and a well-implemented food security scheme. KALIA strengthens that social security net further,” an official said.

Sudhakar holds up medical reports of his 25-year-old wife, who was diagnosed with papillary carcinoma of the thyroid in 2015. “I do not have a BSKY card. Half the medicines my wife requires are unavailable locally. Every trip to Cuttack (SCB Medical College) is a huge expense for us”.