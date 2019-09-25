Tough task for NCP: Finding strong candidates against Laxman Jagtap, Mahesh Landge in Chinchwad, Bhosari

Though senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar announced that the party will contest all three assembly seats in Pimpri-Chinchwad and refused to part with even one seat for alliance partner Congress, his party doesn’t seem to have a strong leader to take on sitting MLAs Laxman Jagtap and Mahesh Landge.

On Sunday, Ajit Pawar said the NCP was in a good position to win all three seats of Chinchwad, Bhosari and Pimpri.

In the 2014 Assembly elections, the NCP and Congress had lost all three seats after they contested separately.

Urging Ajit Pawar to review his stand, Congress’ Pimpri-Chinchwad unit chief Sachin Sathe said, “I have spoken to party chief Balasaheb Thorat and our senior leader Prithviraj Chavan. I told them that this formula is not acceptable to us and there was a lot of anger among party workers.”

Sathe said the NCP should allot at least one seat to the Congress. “The NCP wants Congress’ support but doesn’t want our candidate. This is not fair. We urged Ajit Pawar to review his stand and allot one seat to the Congress,” he said.

In Bhosari seat, Mahesh Landge had contested as an Independent candidate in the 2014 Assembly election and defeated sitting MLA Vilas Lande. Landge later joined the BJP.

BJP leader Laxman Jagtap had secured a decisive victory in the Chinchwad seat with over 1,23,000 votes while his rival, Sena candidate Rahul Kalate, managed only 63,000 votes. NCP candidate Nana Kate finished a distant third.

The Pimpri assembly seat was won by Shiv Sena’s Gautam Chabukswar, who defeated sitting MLA Anna Bansode.

Both Jagtap and Landge have, in the last five years, managed to remain in the limelight and push for development projects in Pimpri-Chinchwad. No leader from the NCP has managed to generate that kind of public interest through protests, dharnas or demands.

In Chinchwad, the NCP is considering leaders such as Bhausaheb Bhoir, Nana Kate and Sanjog Waghere. While each leader is popular in his respective ward, it is uncertain if they will be able to win the entire assembly segment.

In Bhosari seat, the NCP is likely to again field Vilas Lande, who has won the seat at least twice. Corporator Datta Sane, who was the opposition leader in Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, is also an aspirant.

Lande was expected to contest from the Shirur seat in the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year, and he had even started campaigning, but was replaced at the last minute by Amol Kolhe, who went on to win the seat.

Kartik Landge, brother of Mahesh Landge, said, “We don’t see much difficulty…but since it is a test, we will have to put in our best. We will certainly not take it lightly,” he said.

In the Pimpri reserved seat, NCP is likely to back Anna Bansode, who had won in the 2009 Assembly elections. The battle for Pimpri seat is likely to be an interesting one as Sujat Ambedkar, son of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi leader Prakash Ambedkar, has also expressed interest in contesting from the seat. BJP corporator Bapu Ovhal, who is showing signs of rebellion, is also an aspirant. Ovhal recently invited Gujarat MLA and youth Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani for a talk on ‘threats to the Constitution’ in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Another BJP corporator, Seema Savale, also wants to contest from the seat. “Irrespective of whether the alliance works out or not, I will contest,” she said.

In the 2014 seat-sharing formula in the saffron alliance, the Pimpri seat was with the Shiv Sena.