Top state BJP leaders take out Ram Navami rallies, plan on for more today

A day before Ram Navami, which falls on Sunday, political leaders and members of the VHP have started celebrating the festival with heightened fervour, holding rallies across the state in the middle of the election season. Three constituencies in West Bengal will go to polls on April 18, in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections, and political parties in the state as well as the Hindutva outfits have seized this opportunity to organise several mass gatherings as a show of strength.

On Saturday, the BJP and VHP oraganised rallies at several places in the state, including West Midnapore, Howrah, Bankura and Jhargram, during which slogans like, ‘Ek hi nara, ek hi naam, Jai Shree Ram, jai Shree Ram’, ‘Ram Rajya layenge’ were raised. The VHP has planned to take out 700 rallies across the state.

BJP state president Dilip Ghosh led the Kharagpur rally in West Midnapore, and was seen with a sword in his hand before the rally began.

“If someone is walking with arms without licence, it’s illegal. Here people from the Akharas celebrate Ram Navami since years. We had pasted posters of ‘Ram Navami’ and ‘Bengali New Year’, which have been damaged. The more they (Trinamool Congress) try to suppress us, the more we will emerge,” he said.

“Ram is part of Indian culture and BJP believes in that culture. He was a great ruler. TMC is scared of BJP, so now they have also started following Ram,” said Ghosh. “Rallies are part of our tradition. We are carrying arms to protect ourselves and has nothing to do with elections,” he added.

Apart from Ghosh, BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha also took out a Ram Navami procession in North Kolkata.

However, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee slammed the BJP while addressing a rally in Silliguri on Saturday. “They are trying to sell religion for political weightage. They are using Ram Navami and religion to misguide people,” she said.

The state had banned public display of weapons during processions on festive occasions.

Only some traditional groups and Akharas have been given permission to carry weapons, but even their processions will be videographed.

According to police, the district administration of Asansol and Barrackpore, which have a history of communal incidents during Ram Navami, have been alerted.

Sources said TMC leaders are also likely to take out rallies on Sunday. “It is important to connect with people of all religion. It is the need of the hour. People must not feel left out. In order to build confidence in people that we are with them, we will take out rallies,” said a TMC leader of Barrackpore area on condition of anonymity.

The Kolkata Police has denied permission to hold bike rallies across Kolkata. “No bike rallies will be allowed. Also, if anyone is found breaking rule or trying to create a law-and-order problem, we will not spare the guilty,” a senior police official said.

Last year on March 26, clashes broke out during a Ram Navami procession at Raniganj in West Bardhman district. One person was killed and several police officers were injured. Asansol-Durgapur Deputy Commissioner of Police Arindam Dutta Chowdhury was attacked with a bomb, following which he had lost his hand. The tension then spread to Asansol. Police also recovered another body of a youth, who was allegedly killed during the communal tension in the area. Nearly 60 people were arrested in the case. Also, a day before, a statue of freedom fighter Maulana Abul Kalam Azad was pulled down at Kankinara under Bhatpara Municipality in North 24 Parganas district. Tension brewed in the area and one man was killed after an armed Ram Navami procession was taken out.