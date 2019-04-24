Top NDA leaders to attend Narendra Modi nomination, roadshow in Varanasi

In a show of strength aimed at demonstrating the NDA’s unity against the Opposition, top leaders of all BJP allies from different states will be in Varanasi on Friday when Prime Minister Narendra Modi files his nomination for the Lok Sabha polls, it was announced on Tuesday.

Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, Shiromani Akali Dal leader and former CM Parkash Singh Badal, Lok Janshakti Party chief and Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan, along with leaders of the AIADMK, Asom Gana Parishad, Apna Dal (S) and constituents of the North-East Democratic Alliance are expected to be present.

A similar show of strength, although at a relatively of smaller scale, was seen in Gandhinagar when party president Amit Shah filed nomination last month.

Speaking to the media in Varanasi after inaugurating the party’s media centre for eastern Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, Shah said that all senior BJP leaders will also be present on the occasion. He said Modi will file nomination on April 26, and a day before, will take part in a roadshow that will begin from BHU gate and end at Dashashwamedh Ghat.

Modi will attend the Ganga aarti and thereafter interact with a select group of intellectuals from the city at a hotel, it was informed.

Shah is supervising preparations of Modi’s roadshow and the process of filing papers for nomination.