As top 3 lobby for CM post, 2 dark horses emerge: a Gandhi family loyalist, a Virbhadra protege

Amid the hectic lobbying for the chief minister’s post in Himachal Pradesh, at least two Congress leaders have emerged as dark horses — one who is considered close to the Gandhi family and the other who remained an associate of former chief minister Virbhadra Singh.

On Friday, the newly elected Congress MLAs met in Shimla and unanimously passed a resolution authorising AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge to pick their leader who will be the next Himachal Pradesh chief minister.

Ahead of the Congress Legislature Party meeting, the three chief minister hopefuls — state party chief Pratibha Singh, Leader of Opposition in outgoing Assembly Mukesh Agnihotri and, former state unit president Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu — reached the party office along with their supporters, who raised slogans in their favour.

Harshwardhan Chauhan

Even as the Congress wrested power from the BJP winning 40 of the 68 Assembly seats, the party is facing a problem of plenty so far as aspirants for the CM’s post is concerned. While the top three contenders have given voice to their aspirations, names of at least two other leaders — six-time MLA Harshwardhan Chauhan and four-time MLA Sudhi Sharma — has cropped up.

Chauhan is a second generation dyed in the wool Congress leader. His father Guman Singh Chauhan had represented Shillai constituency in Sirmaur district four times from 1972 to 1985. The seat was won by Jagat Singh Negi of Janta Dal in 1990 before Chauhan wrested it back in his maiden electoral outing in 1993.

Chauhan went on to win the seat in 1998, 2003 and 2007, 2017, and 2022. The only time he lost was in 2012 when BJP’s Baldev Tomar wrested the seat from him.

This time, he was pitted in a close contest against Baldev Tomar with BJP going to polls over Centre approving a Constitution amendment Bill that seeks to grant tribal status to the Hattee community living in the Trans-Giri region of Sirmaur district.

During the poll campaign, Union Home Minister Amit Shah promised that the Union government will soon grant tribal status to the Hattee community.

Chauhan, however, accused the BJP leaders of misleading the people and asking why there notification has been issued by the Centre. He secured hiss victory against Tomar with a wafer thin margin of 382 votes.

Sudhir Sharma

The other name making the rounds is that of former minister Sharma, who won from Dharamasala assembly constituency by a margin of 3,285 votes, defeating BJP’s Rakesh Chaudhary in a triangular contest where saffron party rebel was also in the fray.

Son of former cabinet minister Pundit Sant Ram, Sharma was always considered close to party stalwart and former chief minister Virbhadra Singh. Sharma was appointed the Urban Development and Housing Minister in Virbhadhra-led government in 2012.

Sharma had contested his first election from Baijnath in 2003 and won. He was re-elected in 2007. Following delimitation, Baijnath seat was reserved for SC category after which Congress fielded Sharma from Dharamshala in 2012 from where he won. In 2017, however, he lost to BJP’s Kishan Kapoor. Two years later, Kapoor vacated the seat after he was elected to Lok Sabha from Kangra parliamentary seat.

Sharma lobbied for the party ticket for the bypoll held in the October 2019, but was denied. Congress lost the byelection. This time, party reposed faith in Sharma who delivered.

During the election campaign, Home Minister Shah had mocked the Congress, saying the party had at least eight contenders for the CM’s post. On Thursday, Sharma, said, “The Congress is a democratic party where anyone can dream of becoming the CM. Amit Shah talked about eight CM candidates, but I can say that there may be more. After all, this shows how democratic the Congress is.”

An All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary, Sharma, said. “Everyone will move forward together on the decision taken by the party high command on the leadership”.

Two other leaders who were considered in contention for the post, Asha Kumari and Kaul Singh Thakur, are out of the picture. While Kumari, a six-time MLA from Dalhousie, lost her seat, Thakur, an eight-time MLA, who had won consistently from Mandi’s Darang constituency, too lost to BJP’s Puran Chand Thakur.