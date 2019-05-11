Toofan Chandigarh mein hi nahi, poore Hindustan mein aane wala hai: Rahul Gandhi

CONGRESS PRESIDENT Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that the more Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hate him, the more he will love him in return.

Advertising

Rahul, who was addressing a rally in favour of Congress candidate Pawan Bansal at Sector 38 ground, also challenged Modi to have an open debate with him. In just 15 minutes, the Congress president claimed, he would expose how corrupt the PM is.

“But our PM even with his 56-inch chest is afraid of sitting with me in a debate. I assure you he won’t be able to show his face to the country if he debates with me,” he said.

As the rally started, Sikh organisations protested, expressing their resentment over Sam Pitroda’s comments over 1984 riots. Adorned in black, the protesters also waved black flags. Pitroda had brushed off the 1984 anti-Sikh riots saying “hua to hua” which, the protesters said, hurt the sentiments of Sikh community.

Advertising

“Sikhs across the world will never ‘forget’ and ‘forgive’ this sad and horror episode for which Congress is responsible. Rahul’s family has to be answerable on that chapter every time they visit Chandigarh,” said Hardeep Singh, city SAD chief.

As Rahul reached the dais, the weather suddenly became stormy. “Ye aapne hawa dekhi, ye hawa dekhi…ye dress rehearsal hai 23 tareek ka. Toofan aane wala hai. Sirf Chandigarh mein hi nahi, poore Hindustan mein toofan aane wala hai. Aur aapne dekha hoga, Narendra Modi ji ghabra gaye hain, jhijhak-jhijak ke bol rahe hian. Unko bhi dikh raha hai ki BJP ye chunav haarne wali hai. Tension mein hain, ulta-seedha bol rahe hain (Have you seen this storm? This is a dress rehearsal for May 23. A storm is going to come not just in Chandigarh but also in the entire country. Even Modi is able to see that BJP is losing this election.)”

Rahul said that Modi was making strange statements these days. “He says a lot of things about me, my father and my grandmother — my family in general. But I don’t mind. In fact, I would say that Narendra Modiji, the more you hate me, the more I will love you, because I belong to Mother India and it’s only love that resides in my heart.”

The Congress president stated that Chandigarh is known in the country as a “city of planning” and “Chandigarh could be and will be an international centre”.

“I learnt from Bansalji that in Chandigarh many people still don’t have property ownership rights. I promise you that once we are elected to power, this shall be done for sure,” he said.

The Congress president went on to add, “In China, every 24 hours, 50,000 jobs are created, but under Narendra Modi’s rule, every 24 hours around 27,000 people lose their jobs. Do you know that there are 22 lakh government jobs still lying vacant in India? I fail to understand why Narendra Modi didn’t give these jobs to the youth of his own country? About 10 lakh jobs can easily be created in panchayat sector and Congress will do that.”

Under his NYAY scheme, Rahul said that every poor will get Rs 3.60 lakh directly in his bank account for five years. “Instead of Rs 72,000 every year on this poster, mention Rs 3.60 lakh in five years. I won’t lie I can’t give Rs 15 lakh but yes I can give Rs 3.60 lakh in every five years,” Rahul said.