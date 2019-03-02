To take on 3-time Sena MP in Shirur, NCP plans to field on-screen Shivaji

THE NCP is planning to field Marathi actor Amol Kolhe against sitting Shiv Sena MP Shivajirao Adhalrao-Patil in the latter’s stronghold Shirur for the Lok Sabha elections. Kolhe left the Sena to join the NCP on Friday.

Known for his portrayal of Maratha king Shivaji on the small screen, Kolhe is currently portraying Chhatrapati Shivaji’s son, Chhatrapati Sambhaji, in a TV serial. Kolhe may pose a challenge to Adhalrao-Patil, who has been representing the Shirur constituency in Lok Sabha for the last 15 years. In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, he had won by a margin of over three lakh votes, defeating NCP candidate Devdatta Nikam.

The NCP’s efforts to find a candidate who can defeat Adhalrao-Patil in the previous Lok Sabha elections didn’t yield any results. Now, Kolhe’s entry has given a fresh boost to the party. “There is lot of unrest in the country. There is a need to give right direction to the youth of the country and it can only be done under the leadership of NCP chief Sharad Pawar. I want to strengthen his position, that’s why I have joined NCP,” Kolhe said at an event in Mumbai on Friday.

The actor said he has earlier worked with Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and was happy that he would be working for the party led by Pawar. Welcoming Kolhe to the party, state NCP chief Jayant Patil said the actor has not only played the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji, he has also reached out to each household in the state to present the history of the Maratha rule through his role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji.

Sena leaders, however, played down Kolhe’s decision to leave the party and said it would not have any impact on its prospects in Shirur.