scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 18, 2022

To ‘save family’, Mahesh Vasava withdraws from Jhagadia contest, paves way for father Chhotubhai’s candidature

After Mahesh filed his papers from Jhagadia, Chhotubhai and his other son Dilip submitted their candidature forms as Independents. On Wednesday morning, Dilip withdrew his nomination. Mahesh followed on Thursday afternoon, leaving the seat for his father.

Gujarat Assembly elections, Mahesh Vasava, Chhotubhai Vasava, Bharatiya Tribal Party, Jhagadia Assembly, Ahmedabad news, Gujarat, Indian Express, Current affairsBharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) founder Mahesh Vasava

The battle for the Jhagadia Assembly seat between Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) founder Mahesh Vasava and his father Chhotubhai Vasava ended Thursday, with Mahesh withdrawing his nomination from the seat.

The seat in Bharuch district reserved for Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities was in focus last week after Mahesh, who is the BTP’s national president, decided to leave his current constituency Dediapada in Narmada district in the coming Assembly polls and announced he would contest from Jhagadia that is currently represented by Chhotubhai and has been his bastion since 1990. Mahesh went on to file nomination papers from the seat and was believed to have made the choice to avoid squaring off against former BTP colleague Chaitar Vasva who is the AAP candidate in Jhagadia.

After Mahesh filed his papers from Jhagadia, Chhotubhai and his other son Dilip submitted their candidature forms as Independents. On Wednesday morning, Dilip withdrew his nomination. Mahesh followed on Thursday afternoon, leaving the seat for his father.

What prompted the rapprochement was a marathon meeting at Chhotubhai Vasava’s house. Mahesh and other family members were in attendance. Mahesh said he took the decision to “save my family and also to defeat the Congress and BJP candidates”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Stock market back at 62,000: is the time right for investors?Premium
Stock market back at 62,000: is the time right for investors?
Road to G20, Delhi 2023Premium
Road to G20, Delhi 2023
Sister of former Navy officer held in Qatar renews release demand after f...Premium
Sister of former Navy officer held in Qatar renews release demand after f...
Delhi Confidential: In Rajasthan, rivalry on Bharat Jodo Yatra routePremium
Delhi Confidential: In Rajasthan, rivalry on Bharat Jodo Yatra route

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 18-11-2022 at 08:00:39 am
Next Story

Why our obsession with ranking universities does more harm than good

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 18: Latest News
Advertisement