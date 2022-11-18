To ‘save family’, Mahesh Vasava withdraws from Jhagadia contest, paves way for father Chhotubhai’s candidature

The battle for the Jhagadia Assembly seat between Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) founder Mahesh Vasava and his father Chhotubhai Vasava ended Thursday, with Mahesh withdrawing his nomination from the seat.

The seat in Bharuch district reserved for Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities was in focus last week after Mahesh, who is the BTP’s national president, decided to leave his current constituency Dediapada in Narmada district in the coming Assembly polls and announced he would contest from Jhagadia that is currently represented by Chhotubhai and has been his bastion since 1990. Mahesh went on to file nomination papers from the seat and was believed to have made the choice to avoid squaring off against former BTP colleague Chaitar Vasva who is the AAP candidate in Jhagadia.

After Mahesh filed his papers from Jhagadia, Chhotubhai and his other son Dilip submitted their candidature forms as Independents. On Wednesday morning, Dilip withdrew his nomination. Mahesh followed on Thursday afternoon, leaving the seat for his father.

What prompted the rapprochement was a marathon meeting at Chhotubhai Vasava’s house. Mahesh and other family members were in attendance. Mahesh said he took the decision to “save my family and also to defeat the Congress and BJP candidates”.