To iron out differences, BJP, Sena to hold six joint rallies across state

After announcing a 25-23 seat-sharing alliance for the Lok Sabha polls, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray have now announced six joint rallies in all the five regions of the state.

Following a late night meeting on Tuesday, the two parties have issued a statement saying two joint rallies will be held at Amaravati and Nagpur in Vidarbha on Friday, while one each will be held in Aurangabad, Nashik, Pune and Navi Mumbai between March 17 and 18. All the rallies will be addressed by Fadnavis and Uddhav.

The meet was attended by Shiv Sena leaders Aditya Thackeray, Subhash Desai, Milind Narvekar and BJP leaders Chandrakant Patil and Sudhir Mungantiwar, besides the CM and Uddhav. Click here for more election news

“The six joint rallies have been planned to bring workers from both parties together and reduce the differences among them before the campaigning starts. The Sena and the BJP had lot of differences in past four years and it has led to bitterness among a section of workers. So, both the parties need to bring the workers together for the campaigning to win all the seats,” a Sena leader, without wishing to be named, said.

Besides the joint campaigns, the two allies will launch their election campaign from Kolhapur on March 24, the leader said.

Hours before the meeting, the Sena had circulated a list of 105 party leaders and workers as members of the 37 state-run corporations of the government. Sources in the Sena said that the move is aimed at boosting the morale of the party workers to make them work harder during the polls.

“The list was pending for a long time. It will help boost the enthusiasm of the workers during the campaigning,” a Sena leader said.

In another move, the Sena and the BJP also appointed coordinators for various Lok Sabha constituencies in the state. The leaders have been assigned specific constituencies to ensure better coordination between the two parties.

Besides the campaign schedule, issues pertaining to Jalna and Northeast Mumbai Lok Sabha seats were also discussed. Sena local units are against candidature of sitting BJP MP Kirit Somaiya from the Northeast Mumbai seat, while BJP state chief Raosaheb Danve, who is the sitting MP from Jalna, does not see eye to eye with Sena leader and Minister Arjun Khotkar.