To halt BJP, help us defeat Trinamool Congress, United Front urges voters

Tearing into the BJP’s promises about the benefits of a “double engine government” in the state and the Centre, Bose said, “There is a double-engine government in Tripura, where 10,000 teachers have lost their jobs. (File)

The United Front alliance of the Left Front, the Congress and the Indian Secular Front (ISF) on Wednesday released an election petition urging the state’s electorate to help it stop the BJP “by defeating the TMC [Trinamool Congress]” in the upcoming Assembly polls and restore democracy in West Bengal.

Left Front chairperson Biman Bose said the election petition was not the alliance’s manifesto. “I am making an appeal on behalf of the United Morcha about our fight to restore democracy in the state. We want to say that labour laws have been made keeping in mind the corporate interests. Big capital is increasing. During the coronavirus pandemic, 20 million people lost their jobs. The BJP has dealt a blow to the country’s secularism. communal attitudes are appearing in all aspects of education, art and literature. Expenditure is more than the revenue of the state. There is no recruitment in government work, bullying is a tool of the state government. In this election, therefore, the BJP must be stopped by defeating the TMC.”

The petition was released at the CPM headquarters here in the presence of all the allies. Defending the ISF, Bose said, “The Indian Secular Front is not a communal party. People from all backward communities are part of the Indian Secular Front.” The veteran Left leader complained that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the parent organisation of the BJP, was being “promoted everywhere. Being on buses, trains, boats”.

Tearing into the BJP’s promises about the benefits of a “double engine government” in the state and the Centre, Bose said, “There is a double-engine government in Tripura, where 10,000 teachers have lost their jobs. Tripura, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana have double engines. Are the people of these states in a very good situation?”