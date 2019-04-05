To fight corruption, activist auto-driver to contest from Pune seat

For auto-rickshaw driver Johnson V Kolhapure, this is his third foray into the electoral arena. The 50-year-old auto-rickshaw driver and Mangalwar Peth resident is all set to contest the Lok Sabha election from Pune as an independent candidate.

Kolhapure had earlier contested the civic elections in 2012 and 2017, when he received only 78 and 152 of the total votes polled, respectively. This time, he will face formidable political opponents such as BJP candidate Girish Bapat and Congress candidate Mohan Joshi.

“I know I am contesting against people who are politically and financially stronger than me but I won’t go down without a fight. I know that my chances are not great, but what is a win if you don’t fight for it… it’s the effort that counts,” he said.

Kolhapure is a social activist and, in his bid to fight corruption, has filed several Right To Information pleas over the years. “There is corruption everywhere — even in the provision of electricity, gas, ration and other basic amenities. How can someone survive if our basic day-to-day needs are stolen from us? I have worked continuously to rectify the situation. Contesting the election is just an addition to that,” he said.

Kolhapure also has the staunch support of his family and friends. He said, “As an auto driver, I don’t earn much. I am unmarried and I live in a rented place. I have only my brother and his family to call my own. Apart from them, my friends are my biggest supporters.

They have not only supported me through tough times, one of them paid the Rs 25,000 deposit so that I could contest the election.”

Apart from fighting against corruption, Kolhapure said he also wanted to do something for his fellow auto-rickshaw drivers. “The auto drivers are supposed to file insurance and other papers, but most of them are unaware of these systems… I also want to help them with their other problems,” he said.