TN polls: Global Shapers Chennai Hub comes up with website to help voters make informed decisions before voting

With single-phase polling for 234 Assembly seats in Tamil Nadu to be held Tuesday, Global Shapers Chennai Hub has developed a website for voters to make informed decisions ahead of the polls.

A group powered by the Global Shapers Community, the team has developed a website (https://en.electionpromises.in/) which lists the manifestos of various parties that are contesting the polls in the state and their alliances, independent parties, the names of the candidates, party symbols and a comparison of party promises. The site also includes links for checking one’s name in the electoral rolls and downloading the digital voter ID.

Also Read | Anger at BJP singes goodwill for EPS in central, south Tamil Nadu

According to the platform, the team’s aim is to empower voters with data and insights from the parties’ manifestos while making their decision. Besides listing the various poll promises, the site provides a comparison of promises made on key areas such as agriculture, education, social welfare, women empowerment, industrial development, minority welfare and more.

The data has been sourced from the Election Commission website, Tamil Nadu elections Wikipedia page and party press releases.

The homepage of the website features the six main parties that are in the fray for the Assembly elections – All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK), Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) and Sagayam Arasiyal Peravai (SAP) – and their alliances. Another link below the six parties leads to the list of all parties that are contesting and their alliances and independent parties.

Clicking upon the link of each party lists out their alliance and highlights of their poll promises. Selecting the individual poll promises also lists out a comparison of similar promises made by other parties. Another link below allows the user to view the party’s full manifesto.

With candidates (both independent and those belonging to other parties) contesting on both the party symbol and independent symbol in all 234 seats across 38 districts, the site provides a list of candidates contesting in each district. This is further split up into a candidates list for each constituency in the district which lists out their name, affiliation (party or independent) and symbol.

Explained | A primer on Dalit politics in Tamil Nadu

With party advertisements and social media campaigns playing key roles during election campaigns, the site features videos and advertisements highlighting various issues and poll promises to rectify the issues that were released by the parties ahead of the polls.

However, all of this if for nought if the voter is not included in the electoral rolls. Keeping this in mind, the site also features a link for voters to check their names in the electoral roll, the constituency that they have to vote in and a link to download their digital voter ID.