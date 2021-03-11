TN Assembly elections: Congress releases 25 constituencies list, faces BJP directly in five seats

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President KS Alagiri on Thursday presented the list to the reporters gathered in front of the DMK headquarters in Chennai. (File Photo)

DMK’s senior ally Congress has released the list of constituencies they will be contesting in the upcoming assembly election in Tamil Nadu. Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President KS Alagiri on Thursday presented the list to the reporters gathered in front of the DMK headquarters in Chennai.

The 25 constituencies in which Congress will contest are Ponneri (R), Sripermbuthur (R), Sholinghur, Uthangarai, Omalur, Uthagamandalam, Coimbatore (South), Karaikudi, Melur, Sivakasi, Srivaikuntam, Colachel, Vilavancode, Killiyur, Erode (E), Tenkasi, Aranthangi, Virudhachalam, Nanguneri, Kallakurichi (R), Srivilliputhur (R), Tiruvadanai, Udumalaipet, Mayiladuthurai and Velachery.

Of these constituencies, the national parties Congress and BJP will face off each other in Colachel, Vilavancode, Coimbatore (South), Udhagamandalam and Karaikudi. In Sholinghur, Virudhachalam and Mayiladuthurai, Congress will take on PMK. Constituencies like Sriperumbuthur which is traditionally allocated to Congress has been been done this time as well. The national party has been keen on contesting in this constituency which has the memorial of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi who was assassinated here in 1991.

Apart from the state assembly constituencies, both Congress and BJP will take on each other in the Kanyakumari Lok Sabha by-election. The seat fell vacant following the demise of Congress MP H Vasanthakumar.

“DMK and Tamil Nadu Congress have reached an agreement on the list of constituencies. Whatever we expected, wished, has happened. We are very happy and satisfied with the agreement. We thank the secular-front leader MK Stalin. The alliance is formed not just for a change in governance, it is formed to safeguard public and to uphold social justice. We have the support of public, we will emerge victorious,” TNCC President KS Alagiri said.

Meanwhile, the Congress-DMK finalised the seat-sharing for Puducherry assembly election as well. Congress will contest in 15 and DMK in 13 constituencies against the NR Congress-BJP alliance.