TMC’s Khardah candidate dies of Covid

A Trinamool Congress candidate from Khardah Assembly constituency in North 24 Paraganas district succumbed to Covid infection in Kolkata on Sunday.

“Very, very sad. Shocked. Kajal Sinha, our candidate from Khardaha, succumbed to Covid. He dedicated his life to serving people & just fought a tireless campaign. He was a long-serving committed member of @AITCofficial. We will miss him. My condolences to his family & his admirers (SIC),” tweeted Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Kajal Sinha was undergoing treatment at Beleghata I.D and B.G Hospital ever since he tested positive for Covid. He passed away at 9.45 am today after being on ventilator for three days.

Condolence messages started pouring in from party leaders.

“It is difficult to believe that our Kajal Sinha is no more. The Trinamool family will forever miss his presence,” wrote TMC leader Firhad Hakim

Polling ended in Khardah on April 22 under sixth phase.

In the last election, Trinamool won Khardah with a slender margin of over 1,000 votes over the BJP. Though the saffron party is confident of winning the seat, Kajal Sinha had always maintained during his campaign that his local connect and TMC’s development work would help him win the seat.

Earlier, Revolutionary Socialist Party candidate Pradip Nandy (73) and Congress candidate for the Shamshergunj constituency Rezaul Haque had died of the infection. Prior to that TMC’s MLA candidate Abdur Rahman, who was also the outgoing MLA of Murarai, had also died of Covid.