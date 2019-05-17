TMC warns workers of attempt to ‘substitute EVMs’

With campaigning having come to an unprecedented end 19 hours before schedule for the seventh and final phase of polling in West Bengal, the Trinamool Congress is leaving nothing to chance in the nine seats that vote on May 19.

In a confidential message to all its candidates, district observers, and district presidents, the party has asked them to be either physically present at or ensure CCTV surveillance in the places where EVMs are stored.

The message says that the chairperson, referring to TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, has information that there may be an attempt to substitute the EVMs.

TMC sources said that all candidates and party functionaries had received the following message on Thursday evening: “As directed by the Chairperson, here is a crucial message for all Observers, District Presidents and LS candidates. Please demand/ensure 1)physical presence and 2)security cameras at all locations where EVMs are being stored. Chairperson has information that BJP/EC may try and substitute EVMs in large numbers.”

Party spokesman Derek O’Brien refused to comment on the message.