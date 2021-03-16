TMC seeks Swapan’s disqualification from RS; Debashree Roy quits party

The Trinamool Congress on Monday demanded disqualification of Swapan Dasgupta from Rajya Sabha’s membership after BJP named him as a candidate for the West Bengal Assembly polls. Dasgupta, who is a nominated member of the Rajya Sabha, has been fielded by the BJP from Tarakeshwar Assembly constituency in Hooghly district.

Citing the 10th Schedule of the Constitution which says that a nominated Rajya Sabha member stands to be disqualified if he or she joins any political party, the TMC said it will be writing to Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu for Dasgupta’s disqualification from the Upper House.

“Swapan Dasgupta is BJP candidate for Bengal polls. The 10th Schedule of the Constitution says a nominated RS member should be disqualified if he joins any political party after the expiry of six months from taking oath. He (Swapan Dasgupta) was sworn in April 2016, remains unallied. He must be disqualified now for joining BJP,” said TMC MP Mohua Moitra in a tweet.

Dasgupta, meanwhile, said that he would respond to the TMC’s charge “appropriately”. “Right now, I am busy with election campaigning. If any letter comes to me from Rajya Sabha, then I will respond to it appropriately,” Dasgupta said.

Meanwhile, two-time MLA and actor-turned-politician Debasree Roy resigned from Trinamool Congress after she was not given the ticket to contest from Raidighi.

In a letter to the party leadership, Roy wrote: “Since I am not there in any party position, there is no need to resign from that. For the last 10 years, I had been the MLA from Raydighi and I want you to relieve me from all my duties. I am grateful to the party for letting me work for the people for a long time.”

After resigning from the party, she said: “I am ready to join the party where I will be given proper respect.”

Meanwhile, former Union minister Yashwant Sinha, who joined TMC on Saturday, was appointed vice-president of the party. He has also been made TMC national working committee member.

“No other leader other than Mamata Banerjee has stature like Yashwant Sinha. He will be also campaigning for the TMC very soon,” a senior TMC leader said.