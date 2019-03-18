TMC says BJP violated EC rules in promo video

The Trinamool Congress has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of violating Election Commission rules by using children under 14 years in its promo video.

TMC spokesperson Derek O’Brien tweeted, “After being insensitive to children with dyslexia, Modi and the BJP do it again! Children under 14 being used in political promo music video. Breaking EC rules. Shameless. #CheatIndia So desperate for votes?” Click here for more election news

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged his supporters to take ‘main bhi chowkidar’ (I too am a watchman) pledge, saying he is not alone in the fight against graft and social evils. “Your Chowkidar is standing firm & serving the nation. But I am not alone. Everyone who is fighting corruption, dirt, social evils is a Chowkidar. Everyone working hard for the progress of India is a Chowkidar. Today, every Indian is saying-#MainBhiChowkidar,” the PM tweeted and posted a three-minute video. BJP leaders could not be reached for a reaction on TMC’s allegations.