TMC says BJP manifesto full of lies, repeats outsider barb

Doubling down on its “outsider” jibe at the BJP, the Trinamool Congress on Sunday said the saffron party’s manifesto for the Assembly polls was “jumla-laden” (rhetoric) and “full of lies”.

“Absurd how the Tourist Gang released their jumla-laden manifesto for Bengal polls in the hands of a Gujarati! A party that cannot find sufficient candidates for all 294 seats in Bengal is now faltering to find local leadership for such key events!#BengalRejectsGujaratiManifesto,” tweeted TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee.

Minutes after the manifesto release, TMC leaders and supporters started tweeting with #BengalRejectsGujaratiManifesto

TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar predicted that the people of Bengal would snub the manifesto. “You know how @BJP4Bengal plans to make a ‘Sonar Bangla’? By Renaming Kisan credit card to Rupay card (with no real credit inside)? Bengal cannot and will not accept this sham!,” said Dastidar.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah unveiled a ‘Sonar Bangla Sankalpa Patra’ at the Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre in Kolkata on Sunday. The manifesto promises implementation of the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), 33 per cent reservation for women in state government jobs, free education to women from KG to PG and three AIIMS hospitals in North Bengal, Jangalmahal and Sundarban.