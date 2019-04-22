TMC planning to invite Pakistan PM to campaign in Bengal: Mukul Roy

BJP leader Mukul Roy claimed that the TMC is planning to invite Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for campaigning in Kolkata.

“We have information that TMC has invited Imran Khan as former Pakistani cricketer to campaign in Bengal,” he said.

When asked on what basis he made the claim, Roy said, “Was there any announcement before inviting Bangladeshi actors Firdos Ahmad and Noor Gazi. We have heard about it and we want to alert the Election Commission and hence will submit a letter.”

BJP also demanded cancellation of registration of TMC without naming the party.

“It is a matter of integrity and hence we demand that registration of a political party be cancelled,” said Roy. Both Ahmed and Gazi were seen campaigning for TMC in the state. Their visas were cancelled by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

“All the five seats will go to BJP despite violence in Chopra, Raiganj and Darjeeling. The attitude of the Trinamool leaders indicates that they have accepted their defeat in these seats,” Roy added.

BJP also welcomed the statement made by Special Observer Ajay V Nayak on Saturday that triggered massive controversy. In his statement, Nayak had compared the situation in West Bengal today to what it was in Bihar 10 years ago.

“The statement reminded me of 2004 election when the Left Front was in power. The then Special Observer had said election in Bengal are neither free nor fair. Mamata Banerjee had welcomed the statement then. Since 2016 till date, Bengal has become worst than Bihar and people here have welcomed the Special Observer’s statement,” he said.

The Trinamool Congress on Saturday sent a letter to the Election Commission of India, demanding the removal of its special observer for the statement.

In its letter to the Election Commission of India, the party accused Nayak of acting in a partisan manner. “We have reasons to believe that Nayak has started acting in a partisan manner, with pre-conceived notions, to destablise the conduct of the elections in the state in a free and fair manner by creating a fear psychosis among the electorate,” reads the letter signed by Trinamool general secretary Subrata Bakshi.