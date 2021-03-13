TMC organises silent rallies across state

After the rally, Partha Chatterjee said, “It (Nandigram incident) is a planned conspiracy. We are here to condemn the attack on our leader Mamata Banerjee.”

THE TMC on Friday organised silent rallies across the state against the alleged “attack” on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram.

TMC leader Firhad Hakim, Partha Chatterjee, Subrata Mukherjee, Shovandev Chatterjee and other leaders led similar rallies in their respective areas in Kolkata. Hakim took part in a rally at Kidderpore area while Partha Chatterjee participated in a rally in Behala. Subrata Mukherjee and Shovandev Chatterjee took out a rally jointly at Gariahut.

After the rally, Partha Chatterjee said, “It (Nandigram incident) is a planned conspiracy. We are here to condemn the attack on our leader Mamata Banerjee.” TMC had called for the protest from 3-5pm in every block of the state.

Meanwhile, the TMC also informed that its manifesto, which was supposed to be released on March 11 but was postponed due to the alleged attack on the CM, would likely be released on March 14. The day is also significant as on the same date in 2007, 14 people were killed in Nandigram in police firing.

On Wednesday, hours after filing her nomination at SDO office in Haldia, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee returned to Nandigram and started her campaign again there. But, at Berulia bazar of Nandigram she was allegedly attacked by 4-5 persons while she was returning after performing a puja.

On Friday, four trade union leaders of the BJP joined the TMC in presence of Partha Chatterjee.