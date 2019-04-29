Lok Sabha polls: TMC moves Election Commission over Khali rally for BJP

The Trinamool Congress has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission against the BJP for using WWE wrestler The Great Khali, in campaigning, saying he is a US citizen. The WWE wrestler was seen campaigning for BJP candidate Anupam Hazra on Friday when he filed his nomination papers.

According to reports, the Indian wrestler became a US citizen in 2014. On Sunday, the party lodged a complaint with the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer. “Dalip Singh Rana aka The Great Khali holds US citizenship and the BJP was trying to influence Indian voters by using his celebrity status,” read the complaint.

Senior TMC leader Aroop Biswas said, “How does a US citizen campaign here? He was seen beside the BJP candidate when he filed the nomination papers. We have lodged a complaint with EC”

Hazra claimed that Khali has dual citizenship. “He was with Haryana police and holds a voter ID card. He has dual citizenship. So he can come for campaigning. The TMC is trying to make an issue out of it,” he said.