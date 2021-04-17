TMC MLA from Murarai in Birbhum district succumbs to Covid-19

Due to death of two candidates, the Election Commission put off assembly election to two constituencies Samsergunj and Jangipur seats. (Express Photo/Representational)

Incumbent TMC MLA from Murarai in Birbhum district Abdur Rahman succumbed to Covid-19 on Saturday.

Earlier, two more candidates of the United Front died due to Covid-19. RSP candidate from Jangipur constituency of Murshidabad district Oradip Nandi (70) died on Friday, while another candidate of the United Front and Congress party leader Rezaul Haque alias Mantu Biswas passed away on Thursday.

Due to death of two candidates, the Election Commission put off assembly election to two constituencies Samsergunj and Jangipur seats. At least four more candidates of different parties contesting in the ongoing assembly election in West Bengal have tested positive. Out of this, three are from TMC and one is from BJP.

Meanwhile, BJP candidate for Matigara-Naxalbari assembly constituency Anandamay Barman (38) tested positive. TMC’s Goalpokhar candidate and seating MLA Mohmmed Ghulam Rabbani, Kalpana Kisku of Tapan assembly constituency and Jalpaiguri candidate Dr Pradip Kumar Burma also tested positive of Covid-19.