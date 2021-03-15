Denied ticket, two-time MLA Debasree Roy quits TMC

Dealing yet another blow to the ruling Trinamool Congress ahead of the Assembly elections in West Bengal, noted actor and two-time TMC MLA Debashree Roy on Monday resigned from the party after being denied a ticket. Roy is an MLA from Raidighi constituency in the South 24 Parganas district.

In a letter addressed to General Secretary of All India Trinamool Congress and state party president Subrata Bakshi, Roy said she is severing all her ties with the Trinamool Congress from today. Although the MLA stated that there was no reason behind her exit, she said that since she was the legislator of Raidighi for 10 years, she had developed a deep relation with the party and that she wants to be freed of that relation now.

“Although, I don’t hold any post in the party, but I felt it is necessary to write this letter as I wanted to inform the leadership that I don’t want to be associated with the TMC anymore,” she said.

West Bengal: Trinamool Congress MLA Debasree Roy resigns from the party. pic.twitter.com/eSZ0agphra — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2021

When asked about her future plans, Roy said she will concentrate on acting but is open to joining any other party if there is a “concrete proposal”.

Roy was scheduled to join the BJP in 2019 but her plans got scuttled after TMC turncoat and former Kolkata mayor Sovan Chatterjee and his friend Baisakhi Bandopadhyay opposed her induction into the saffron camp.

Incidentally, Chatterjee resigned from the BJP on Sunday after he was denied a poll ticket

Several TMC leaders have defected to the BJP in the run up to the high-voltage assembly elections starting March 27.

Last week, State minister Bachchu Hansda and TMC MLA Gouri Sankar Dutta, who did not receive a ticket to contest in the upcoming Assembly polls, had joined the BJP.

Last Monday was a day of setbacks for the TMC after five of its MLAs, who did not receive a ticket to contest election this time, joined the BJP. Among the TMC leaders who defected to the saffron camp are four-time MLA Sonali Guha, who is a close associate of TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee for decades; four-time MLA Rabindranath Bhattacharya, a prominent face of anti-land acquisition movement in Singur; MLA Jatu Lahiri; MLA Sital Sardar and former footballer-turned-MLA Dipendu Biswas.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s former protege Suvendu Adhikari had also defected to the BJP two months ago.