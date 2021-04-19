TMC MLA also suspends rallies; CPM hits out at PM, Shah for holding rallies

Amid the surge in coronavirus cases, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday cancelled all his public rallies in the poll-bound state and advised all other politicians to think about the consequences of holding large public rallies.

“In view of the Covid situation, I am suspending all my public rallies in West Bengal. I would advise all political leaders to think deeply about the consequences of holding large public rallies under the current circumstances,” he tweeted.

The Congress has been critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for holding political rallies amid the rise in coronavirus cases in the country.

Earlier, the Left Front had also announced that it would not hold big rallies in view of the rising number of coronavirus cases and limit their campaign to online and door-to-door meetings.

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechuri hit out at Modi and Shah for holding rallies. “We announced earlier that we will not hold large public rallies in Bengal. The Congress too has announced it. But this BJP leader, who is also the Home Minister, spouts ridiculous, unscientific nonsense about Covid. Are his and Modi’s rallies more important than Indian lives?”Yechuri said.

“India is facing its gravest crisis in decades which a former army chief says is like war. But Modi is busy campaigning, unavailable to chief ministers and doing a gimmick of a meeting after he has finished with his superspreader events,” he added.

TMC MLA Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, who is contesting from Bhawanipur in Kolkata, has also decided not to hold any campaign rallies.

“With the rise of Covid cases, I have decided not to hold any rally in Bhawanipur… Requesting everyone to wear a mask and stay safe,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, TMC minister Ujjwal Biswas, who is contesting from Krishnanagar South Assembly seat, tested positive for Covid-19 and self-isolated at his home. Biswas had held multiple public meetings as well as roadshows in recent days.

Forward Bloc candidate Sanjib Chattopadhyay, who is contesting from Barasat, has also tested positive. Two Trinamool candidates Paresh Ramdas ( Canning East) and Saokat Molla (Canning West) have also tested positive for coronavirus.

Both had visited Bankim Sardar College in Canning to see the security arrangements of the strongroom. After that, Paresh started feeling sick and was taken to Canning Hospital where he tested positive. Mollah is in home isolation.

This comes a day after TMC MLA Abdur Rahman succumbed to Covid-19 on Saturday. Two candidates – Congress Samsergunj candidate Rezaul Haque and Revolutionary Socialist Party Jangipur nominee Pradip Kumar Nandi, had earlier died in the state from the coronavirus.