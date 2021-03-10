TMC minister Bachchu Hansda, MLA Gouri Sankar Dutta join BJP after being denied poll ticket

In a fresh setback for the TMC, State minister Bachchu Hansda and TMC MLA Gouri Sankar Dutta who did not receive a ticket to contest in the upcoming Assembly polls, joined the BJP on Wednesday.

Several other leaders including TMC MP Pratima Mondal’s sister Jayashree Mondal and Bengali film actor Bonny Sengupta too joined the BJP at the party’s Hastings office in the presence of West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh and party leader Rajib Banerjee.

While Hansda is the Minister of State for North Bengal Development and a two-time MLA from Tapan seat in South Dinajpur district, Dutta is an MLA from Tehatta in Nadia district.

After inducting them into the party, Ghosh said the TMC has already lost the election and after May 2 (day of counting) the BJP will form the government in Bengal. “This is the beginning of the end of TMC. So many leaders are coming to the as they have lost faith in the functioning the TMC,” said Ghosh.

On Monday, the ruling party had received another setback ahead of the Assembly polls after five of its MLAs, who did not receive a ticket to contest election this time, joined the BJP.

Among the TMC leaders who defected to the saffron camp are four-time MLA Sonali Guha, who is a close associate of TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee for decades; four-time MLA Rabindranath Bhattacharya, a prominent face of anti-land acquisition movement in Singur; MLA Jatu Lahiri; MLA Sital Sardar and former footballer-turned-MLA Dipendu Biswas.