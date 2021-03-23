scorecardresearch
Tuesday, March 23, 2021
TMC leaders led by ‘bhatija’ siphoned off central funds sent for Cyclone Amphan relief: Amit Shah

The Union Home Minister claimed that Mamata Banerjee wanted to make her nephew the chief minister while Prime Minister Narendra Modi was pushing for the development of Bengal.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
Updated: March 23, 2021 10:54:59 pm
Amit ShahUnion Home Minister Amit Shah holds a roadshow at Midnapore in West Bengal. (Twitter: @AmitShah)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday once again targeted TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, who is also West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew, without taking his name and said the TMC has siphoned off money from the Cyclone Amphan relief fund.

Addressing a public meeting at Gosaba in South 24 Parganas district, which was one of the areas worst hit by Amphan, Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had sanctioned Rs 10,000 crore for the relief operation but the people of the state got nothing.

“In the aftermath of cyclone Amphan, the Narendra Modi government had sanctioned relief fund for the affected people. But Bhatija (nephew) and company siphoned off the money. Once a BJP government is formed here, it will form a Special Investigation Team to conduct an inquiry into the funds being siphoned off and take action against the accused,” he said.

The Union Home Minister claimed that Mamata Banerjee wanted to make her nephew the chief minister while Prime Minister Narendra Modi was pushing for the development of Bengal.

Shah claimed that Banerjee had not been able to fulfil even 82 of the 282 promises that she made in her previous election manifesto.

The Union minister also promised to make the Sunderbans a separate district. “The work for a separate district will begin within one year of the appointment of a BJP chief minister,” Shah said.

Later in the day, Shah held a roadshow in Medinipur in support of the party candidates.

