TMC is anti-Dalit: Nadda on row over Sujata Mondal’s comment

BJP president JP Nadda on Wednesday accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of being “anti-Dalit” for not condemning a Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader’s derogatory comment about people from the Scheduled Caste (SC) communities.

“Today is Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar’s 130th birth anniversary. Recently, a TMC leader used a derogatory remark against Dalit brothers that I can’t say here. I am sad to see that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is yet to condemn it. This is nothing but the TMC’s anti-Dalit face,” Nadda said at an event in New Town.

Sujata Mondal Khan, the TMC candidate from Arambagh in Hooghly district, recently equated people from the SC communities with beggars.

Later on Wednesday, Nadda asked the people of Bengal to ban Mamata Banerjee from politics by voting for the BJP.

The BJP president said that while Narendra Modi works for the development of every Indian, Banerjee was asking people following a particular religion to unitedly vote for the TMC.

(With inputs from PTI)