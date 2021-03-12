TMC delegation submits complaint to EC, says ‘BJP conspiracy’ behind attack on Mamata

Calling the “attack” on West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee a “deep-rooted conspiracy by the BJP”, a six-member delegation of the TMC met Election Commission officials on Friday and submitted a memorandum demanding an “unbiased probe” into the matter.

The delegation comprised Derek O’Brien, Saugata Roy Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Satabdi Roy, Pratima and Santanu Sen. In the memorandum, the members said the “events or actions leading up to the attempt on her life leave no doubt that the attack was premeditated and part of a deep-rooted conspiracy”.

Explaining about the chain of events, the leaders wrote that on March 8, 2021, West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh had posted a caricature on his Facebook page where it was shown that Mamata Banerjee will be “hit” when she visits Nandigram. “Around the same time, numerous complaints were filed by the BJP with the Election Commission of India seeking immediate removal of the erstwhile Director General and IGP of West Bengal and almost immediately and unilaterally, on March 9, 2021, in an abrupt decision, without consultation with the state Government, the ECl removed the erstwhile DGP,” the memorandum added.

Reiterating their conspiracy jibe, the TMC leaders said that BJP MP Saumitra Khan, on March 9, had written to Babul Supriyo on twitter that “you will come to know tomorrow after 5pm”. “It clearly indicates that something grave was planned and was in the offing beyond at Nandigram on March 10, 2021,” the leaders wrote.

Slamming the police for being equally responsible for the attack on Mamata Banerjee, the leaders said, “The SP and local police were suspiciously absent when an attempt was made on the life of Ms Banerjee, in which she was grievously hurt.”

Responding to the eye-witnesses who have claimed that no such “attack” took place and the Chief Minister was hurt when the door of her car hit against a pole, the leaders wrote, “To cover up the attack, eye-witnesses were planted. Chittaranjan Das and Debabrata Das, who testified that Mamata Banerjee’s car hit an iron pillar are associates of Suvendu Adhikari, the BJP candidate from Nandigram.”

Saying that the chain of event clearly shows a “nexus between the post by Dilip Ghosh on Facebook, the unilateral decision of the ECI to remove the erstwhile DGP, the plan revealed by Saumitra Khan on Twitter, resultant attempt on the life of Mamata Banerjee and the cover up of the same by Adhikari”, the TMC leaders demanded a thorough and unbiased investigation into the matter.

This comes a day after Banerjee appealed to her party workers to maintain peace and order and that she would resume work possibly in two to three days. “I’m hoping I can get back to my daily schedule after 2 or 3 days. But owing to the condition of my leg, there would be a problem but I will manage it. I won’t cancel any of my meetings… I might have to travel on a wheelchair in order to do it,” she was seen saying in a video message on Facebook.

“I am appealing to all to remain calm and maintain peace. I ask all to please refrain from doing anything that would cause problem to common man,” Mamata further said.