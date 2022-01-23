No truck with TMC as it continued to poach our leaders after suggesting alliance, says Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said here on Sunday that the TMC had suggested forming an alliance in Goa but the matter was closed after the Mamata Banerjee-led party continued to poach Congress leaders in the state that goes to the polls on February 14.

“There was a suggestion from the TMC that we should form an alliance. But before and after, certain events took place. They first poached Mr Luizinho Faleiro, a sitting MLA. On December 16, we announced the candidature of Mr Regionaldo Lourenco. They poached him four days later on December 20. The suggestion to form an alliance was made on December 24. Even after that they poached our leaders from Vasco and Mormugao. All these facts were before the leadership of the Congress party and I had no instruction from the leadership of the Congress party to hold any talks. So the matter is closed there,” said Chidamabaram, who is the party’s senior election observer for the state.

On Thursday, TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee said that on December 24, 2021, the party had made an offer to the Congress to contest the Assembly elections together. Banerjee had said in Panaji, “Pavan Varma, the national vice-president of the TMC, went to Mr Chidambaram’s house on Lodhi Road (in Delhi) on December 24 at 1:30 pm and requested him that we should come together and fight it out for the sake of every Goan, and keep our egos aside. But he failed to rise above his own political and petty interests. This is extremely unfortunate.”

On Sunday, Chidambaram said, “I hold a very humble position in the Congress party. I am not an equal to the general secretary of the TMC. I cannot engage in a verbal exchange with the distinguished MP from Bengal”.

The Shiv Sena and the NCP announced earlier this week that they would be contesting the Goa polls together in an alliance with each party contesting 10-12 seats. Leaders of both parties said that they had approached the Congress–their coalition partner in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra–but their discussions had yielded no results.

Referring to this, Chidambaram said, “We did discuss with the Shiv Sena and the NCP. Unfortunately, there was no meeting ground. That doesn’t mean we ceased to be friends. We were friends, we are friends and we will be friends. But in this particular election, in this particular state, there was no meeting point.”

Chidambaram also said that the government’s decision to drop the Christian hymn Abide With Me from the Beating Retreat ceremony on the last day of Republic Day celebrations had hurt a lot of people. “Abide With Me is an old hymn going back to 1847. Mahatma Gandhi’s favourite hymn was Abide With Me. Since we became a republic in 1950, on the last day of Republic Day celebrations, there is a ceremony called Beating Retreat. The Beating Retreat ceremony will always end with a march to the tune of Abide With Me. It is very sad that an old Christian hymn, which is really no longer just a Christian hymn. It’s a secular hymn… everybody knows the hymn Abide With Me and Mahatma Gandhi made it so popular. It’s very, very sad that in the 75th year of our independence, the government should decide to abandon the hymn Abide With Me. It hurts a lot of people. It hurts a lot of thinking people, sensitive people. I hope that better sense will prevail and, Abide With Me will be restored as one of the songs our troops will march to,” the former Union minister said.

Christians form about 26 per cent of Goa’s population, and the hymn is popular across Christian denominations.

This week, the BJP in Goa also saw the exit of Utpal Parrikar, son of the late former chief minister Manohar Parrikar, and party veteran and former chief minister Laxmikant Parsekar.

“What the BJP did to us in 2017 to 2019 is coming to haunt them. What you sow, you reap. In 2017, 2019 and elsewhere in Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Manipur and in other states….the BJP sowed poison and it’s reaping this poison,” said Chidambaram.

Thirty six election candidates declared by the Congress took a pledge of loyalty in a temple, a church and a mosque on Saturday and swore to remain with the party for the next five years if they are elected. This was seen as the Congress’s step towards redemption after it was beleaguered by defections and was reduced to five MLAs in 2019 after winning 17 seats in the 2017 Assembly election.

Chidambaram said, “I think that was necessary and very important in the light of the past history of Goa. I am grateful to all the MLAs for acknowledging the concern among the people of Goa and allaying their apprehensions. Going forward, the Congress party will fight unitedly and we hope the people of Goa will repose faith in the Congress party and elect our government.”

While the Congress wants to field former chief minister Pratap Singh Rane from the Poriem seat, where he remains undefeated for 50 years, the octogenarian is yet to make up his mind about contesting the election.

“That seat has been identified with Mr Pratap Singh Rane for nearly 50 years now. It would be presumptuous on our part to tell him what to do. As far as we are concerned, we have announced him as a candidate and we have told him you contest the election or you suggest a name which can be forwarded to the AICC to be named as a candidate. I think a decision will be taken in a day or two. I am looking forward to his decision,” said Chidambaram.