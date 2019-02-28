TMC breaches Malda, last Cong bastion in Bengal, as BJP inches ahead on Hindu votes

Malda is the last Congress bastion in Bengal. The district has two seats — Maldaha Uttar and Maldaha Dakshin Lok Sabha constituencies. Prior to delimitation in 2008, Malda had only one seat, which was consecutively won by Congress leader A B A Gani Khan Chowdhury from 1980 until his demise in 2006.

The Congress managed to retain the two seats in 2009 and 2014. While Mausam Benazir Noor, Gani’s niece, won from Maldaha Uttar, Abu Hasem Khan Chowdhury, the late MP’s brother, was winner from Maldaha Dakshin. However, on January 28, Noor joined the Trinamool Congress — marking a breach not only in Congress ranks but also in the Gani Khan family.

In its attempt to retain the two Malda seats, the Congress is holding talks with the CPM. The BJP, on the other hand, emerging as the principal opposition in the state, is trying to polarise Hindu votes, hoping that the Muslim votes will be split between the TMC and Congress.

Defending her decision to leave, Noor said, “If you want to work for the people, you can do it only under Mamata Banerjee. During the floods in Malda, she helped the people who were devastated.”

Welcoming her to the party, TMC Malda district president Muzzem Hussain had said, “It is an added advantage that Noor has joined us. (But) it is Mamata Banerjee’s development agenda in Bengal including Malda which is the key factor and nothing else.”

Both in 2009 and 2014, Noor had defeated CPM candidates, securing 47.77 per cent and 33.41 per cent of the votes respectively. Abu Hasem Khan had won his seats beating the CPM in 2009 with 53.45 per cent of the votes, and the BJP in 2014 with 34.81 per cent votes.

“For years, people here have been with the Congress and Gani Khan Chowdhury. Whoever in the family has left the Congress has gone into oblivion. We will retain our traditional seats,” said Soumen Mitra, state Congress president.

BJP leaders in Bengal meanwhile are working out a different plan. “Though we came second in the Maldaha Dakshin seat in 2014, the margin was huge. This time we will try our best to win the two seats. It is easier for us to win Maldaha Uttar. The Hindu vote is in large numbers and united,” said BJP state secretary Sayantan Basu.

According to the 2011 Census, 51.27 per cent of the population of the district comprises Muslim and 47.99 per cent Hindus. Basu added, “Development under Narendra Modi is the prime agenda. However, it is a border area, where fake currency and cow smuggling are the real issues. These will be highlighted in our election campaign.”