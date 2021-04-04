TMC and BJP playing divisive politics, neglect real issues, alleges Md Salim

CPI(M) politburo member Mohammed Salim on Saturday accused the BJP and TMC of playing divisive politics while neglecting real issues during the Assembly polls. He alleged that the BJP was treating coronavirus as a festival because rail services during the pandemic were named as special trains, usually run ahead of festivals to prevent crowding.

At a press conference in Kolkata, Salim said, “The TMC and BJP are playing divisive politics in the state. They are trying to divide people on religious, caste and creed lines. Basically, they are trying to suppress real, common people’s issues such as price rise of essential goods, unemployment and agricultural crisis.”

The CPI(M) leader said the alliance of the Left front, Congress and Indian Secular Front (ISF) was formed to address the issue of unemployment, price rise and others.

The ISF is led by Pirzada Abbas Siddiqui of influential Furfura Sharif in Hooghly.

Salim said, “We are fighting for employment and livelihood of people. We are fighting for peace for Bengal.”

He claimed the Centre’s (Ayushman) and state’s (Sasthya Sathi) healthcare schemes were an eyewash.

“Some months ago, the TMC was campaigning that it had made many superspeciality hospitals. Now, they are not saying that because they know that the project was a flop. Both state and Central governments are not spending much in the health sector. The situation became worse during Covid, and that is why, they not referring to Sasthya Sathi,” Salim said.