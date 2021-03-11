TMC alleges poll code violation: ‘BJP distributing matchboxes with Modi pic’

The ruling party alleged that the BJP was “motivated by communal reasons to specifically target one segment of the electorate within the state”.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has written to the Election Commission, accusing the BJP of violating the model code of conduct by distributing boxes of incense sticks and matchboxes with its symbol and the photos of its leaders.

In a letter on Tuesday, the ruling party said the incense stick boxes and matchboxes were distributed to devotees at temples in Shyampukur and Jorasanko in north Kolkata.

“We have received reports from our party workers stationed at Shyampukur and Jorasanko, Kolkata North, that workers of BJP have been actively distributing boxes of incense sticks and matchboxes bearing their party symbol. The boxes of incense sticks being distributed bear pictures of Narendra Modi, Shri Amit Shah and JP Nadda, and contain the slogan ‘Aar noy anyay [no more injustice]’. On the other hand, the matchboxes bear pictures of Som Mandal, the presumed BJP candidate for the said constituencies,” read the TMC letter signed by TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien.

It added, “The Model Code of Conduct strictly prohibits any appeal to case and/or communal feelings for securing votes. Moreover, the code clearly provides that ‘mosques, churches, temples or other places of worship shall not be used as forum for election propaganda’. In fact, the boxes of incense sticks also bear pictures of deities that is also in gross violation of the Model Code of Conduct.”

The ruling party also claimed that the BJP violated the poll code by distributing the “freebies” to the electorate.

Meanwhile, a delegation of the Opposition party met the Election Commission on Wednesday and submitted a complaint against two senior police officers for allegedly working in favour of the TMC in Nandigram, where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Suvendu Adhikari will square off.