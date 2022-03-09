Tivim (Goa) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Tivim (Goa) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Goa has 40 Assembly seats. The Goa Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Tivim Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by INC candidate Nilkanth Ramnath Halarnkar . The Tivim seat is one of the 40 assembly constituencies in the Goa

Tivim ( Goa ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

tivim Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Aman Lotlikar INC 0 Others 44 Rs 7,94,30,454 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 30,69,617 ~ 30 Lacs+ Godfrey D Lima NCP 5 12th Pass 39 Rs 20,83,932 ~ 20 Lacs+ / Rs 1,69,657 ~ 1 Lacs+ Kavita Kandolkar AITC 0 10th Pass 45 Rs 10,98,06,191 ~ 10 Crore+ / Rs 6,40,80,338 ~ 6 Crore+ Nilkanth Ramnath Halarnkar BJP 0 10th Pass 61 Rs 8,21,48,820 ~ 8 Crore+ / Rs 72,25,766 ~ 72 Lacs+ Swapnesh Bhanudas Sherlekar Goencho Swabhiman Party 0 Others 38 Rs 22,03,091 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 7,18,170 ~ 7 Lacs+ Tukaram Bharat Parab Revolutionary Goans Party 4 Post Graduate 37 Rs 4,35,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Udai Salkar AAP 0 Graduate 59 Rs 92,16,487 ~ 92 Lacs+ / Rs 11,57,887 ~ 11 Lacs+

Tivim Election Result 2017

tivim Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Nilkanth Ramnath Halarnkar INC 2 10th Pass 54 Rs 5,56,44,345 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 31,85,996 ~ 31 Lacs+ Douglas Lawrence Sequeira NCP 0 12th Pass 42 Rs 1,63,96,641 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Kiran Mohan Kandolkar BJP 0 10th Pass 45 Rs 9,37,43,482 ~ 9 Crore+ / Rs 4,17,98,795 ~ 4 Crore+ Pradeep Amonkar Ghadi AAP 0 Others 53 Rs 5,75,90,174 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 12,15,000 ~ 12 Lacs+

The results of the Goa Assembly polls in 2017 in a way mirrored a familiar pattern that had emerged on two occasions in the earlier decade—in 2002 and 2007—

when elections threw up a fractured mandate and regional parties played kingmakers.

In 2017, Congress emerged as the single largest party, winning 17 seats in the 40-member House. But it failed to form a government as it fell four seats short of the majority mark. Instead, it was BJP, that was facing incumbency and came second best with 13 seats, which cobbled up a ruling coalition with regional parties like Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (3 seats), Goa Forward Party (3 seats) and two independents.

The Aam Aadmi Party failed to win a single seat and its CM candidate Elvis Gomes came fourth at Cuncolim.

Most of the Congress heavyweights won and it also wrestled back six seats from BJP. But since then, the grand old party has suffered crushing blows in the state on the back of a steady stream of defections. In 2019, 10 Congress MLAs jumped ship to the saffron camp and the BJP, which had a comfortable majority, ousted its alliance partners.

Tivim Election Result 2012

tivim Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Kiran Kandolkar BJP 0 10th Pass 40 Rs 1,92,61,405 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 36,49,629 ~ 36 Lacs+ Dattaram Govind Sawant SHS 0 8th Pass 64 Rs 20,94,500 ~ 20 Lacs+ / Rs 80,000 ~ 80 Thou+ Deelip Datta Chodankar GVP 0 Graduate 62 Rs 90,01,488 ~ 90 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Indrakant Dattaram Korgaonkar IND 0 5th Pass 55 Rs 12,23,700 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 2,24,630 ~ 2 Lacs+ Nilkanth Halarnkar NCP 1 10th Pass 48 Rs 3,21,45,335 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 39,97,855 ~ 39 Lacs+

In Goa, the BJP had won 21 seats, Congress showed a dismal performance by winning 9 seats in 2012.

