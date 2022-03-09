Tirwa (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Tirwa (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Tirwa Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Kailash Singh Rajput. The Tirwa seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Tirwa ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

tirwa Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ajay Kumar BSP 0 Graduate 48 Rs 1,39,87,074 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 9,49,771 ~ 9 Lacs+ Anil Kumar Pal SP 1 Graduate Professional 47 Rs 1,31,45,589 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 19,00,000 ~ 19 Lacs+ Gaya Prasad IND 0 Graduate 58 Rs 91,27,000 ~ 91 Lacs+ / Rs 2,50,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Geeta Devi AAP 0 8th Pass 57 Rs 50,96,528 ~ 50 Lacs+ / Rs 71,000 ~ 71 Thou+ Kailash Rajput BJP 1 Graduate Professional 63 Rs 3,61,41,099 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 45,80,421 ~ 45 Lacs+ Rajendra Kumar Jan Adhikar Party 0 Graduate 50 Rs 20,95,000 ~ 20 Lacs+ / Rs 90,000 ~ 90 Thou+ Ram Sharan Rajput Vikas Insaf Party 0 Doctorate 63 Rs 25,03,000 ~ 25 Lacs+ / Rs 6,00,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ Rampal Singh Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) 0 Graduate 59 Rs 2,14,70,600 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Ranjana Singh IND 0 Graduate 29 Rs 17,89,256 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ruvinaj Bhartiya Vanchitsamaj Party 0 8th Pass 29 Rs 3,42,500 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Satya Prakash IND 0 8th Pass 58 Rs 17,41,000 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

Assembly election 2017 won by Tirwa candidate of from Kailash Singh Rajput Uttar Pradesh. Tirwa Election Result 2017

tirwa Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Kailash Singh Rajput BJP 1 Graduate Professional 60 Rs 1,71,39,002 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Adim Ali Shah Voters Party International 0 Post Graduate 30 Rs 61,270 ~ 61 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Karan Singh Bharatiya Subhash Sena 0 8th Pass 41 Rs 11,47,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohd Nayyar Khan IND 0 Others 31 Rs 62,400 ~ 62 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Pawan Kumar Bhanu IND 0 Post Graduate 45 Rs 75,000 ~ 75 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Raghuvir Singh IND 0 Not Given 51 Rs 4,73,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rahul Jan Adhikar Manch 0 12th Pass 29 Rs 16,18,100 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Raju Khan Sanyukt Vikas Party 0 10th Pass 32 Rs 68,90,500 ~ 68 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Reeta IND 0 Post Graduate 28 Rs 2,21,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sudhir Kumar IND 0 Not Given 37 Rs 6,63,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vijay Bahadur Pal SP 0 Post Graduate 76 Rs 21,17,377 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vijay Singh BSP 0 Post Graduate 56 Rs 3,03,73,909 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Vinay Kumar IND 0 Graduate Professional 39 Rs 10,24,500 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Tirwa candidate of from Vijai Bahadur Pal Uttar Pradesh. Tirwa Election Result 2012

tirwa Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Vijai Bahadur Pal SP 0 Post Graduate 71 Rs 18,37,294 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Abhimanu Singh JASP 0 12th Pass 56 Rs 8,77,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Alok Kumar BJP 0 Post Graduate 37 Rs 2,28,74,296 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 51,335 ~ 51 Thou+ Amit Kumar RSMD 0 Post Graduate 31 Rs 14,48,000 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Avaneesh IND 0 10th Pass 47 Rs 20,73,000 ~ 20 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Balram RLM 1 10th Pass 31 Rs 48,44,571 ~ 48 Lacs+ / Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Bhagwan Das AITC 0 Graduate 0 Rs 2,53,563 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 25,000 ~ 25 Thou+ Digamber Singh INC 0 Post Graduate 52 Rs 64,53,419 ~ 64 Lacs+ / Rs 12,15,193 ~ 12 Lacs+ Gaurav Babu IND 0 Graduate 27 Rs 4,81,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Hemraj RPI 0 Post Graduate 46 Rs 3,56,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Itendra Singh IND 0 Graduate 31 Rs 12,42,781 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kailash Singh BSP 1 Graduate Professional 55 Rs 1,86,80,545 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 45,00,000 ~ 45 Lacs+ Neelam Davi IND 0 Literate 48 Rs 18,32,382 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Raj Pal IND 0 Graduate 37 Rs 9,63,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Shanker Singh Lodhi JKP 0 Post Graduate 52 Rs 18,59,882 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 1,03,200 ~ 1 Lacs+ Satyendra Pratap Singh PECP 0 Graduate 53 Rs 5,55,70,587 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 18,95,582 ~ 18 Lacs+ Shish Pal Singh IND 0 8th Pass 47 Rs 2,02,49,263 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 1,31,59,399 ~ 1 Crore+ Susheel Kumar Kisan Sena 0 10th Pass 47 Rs 10,85,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ujagarlal Pal IND 0 12th Pass 60 Rs 4,68,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Uruj Mouazzam MD 0 Post Graduate 47 Rs 1,46,71,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 32,00,000 ~ 32 Lacs+ Vijay Singh Alias Hukum Singh IND 6 Graduate 30 Rs 1,09,28,255 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 9,86,762 ~ 9 Lacs+ Vimla Devi ARVP 0 Literate 44 Rs 1,53,500 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Yadu Nath Singh IND 0 Post Graduate 61 Rs 15,38,548 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

